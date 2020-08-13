Union Home Mortgage Servicing Portfolio Surpasses $10 Billion in Responsible Lending

After strategic pivot, the company has built its portfolio in just 5 years

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage announced today its mortgage servicing portfolio eclipsed the $10 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history. Union Home Mortgage now services the loans of more than 60,000 families nationwide. The milestone represents a significant achievement and evidence of the company’s commitment to helping Americans across the country realize the dream of homeownership.

“We are immensely proud of the work of our more than 1,300 Partners across the country that has brought us to this milestone,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We call our employees ‘Partners’ because we believe in the teamwork and camaraderie necessary to achieve these goals – today, I am thrilled they can all share in this success. We’re not stopping either. Union Home Mortgage is continuing to build out our teams, and the company as a whole, to achieve even more responsible lending across the country.”

Total mortgage accounts serviced by Union Home Mortgage, or its designated third-parties, surpassed $10 billion in July 2020. The company added servicing to its portfolio just five years ago. Recent success came from both new home purchases as well as refinancing as record low mortgage rates continued to spark demand. As consumer appetite has increased, Union Home Mortgage has also invested to provide options that make the mortgage experience easier than ever before.

“Investments in both technology, as well as training, have been very impactful for us,” said Jim Ferriter, senior vice president of Retail Sales. “We are meeting consumers where they want to be like never before, and for our Partners, we have new tools and an incredible knowledge base that opens all kinds of opportunity. We’re excited to add even more training and support as well.”

As part of a previously announced expansion, Union Home Mortgage plans to hire an additional 450 Partners and construct a new building at its Strongsville headquarters. The new building will house state-of-the-art training facilities to conduct ongoing learning and training with Partners across the country.

“We’re so excited to celebrate this win, but there’s so much to look forward to,” added Cosgrove. “I always tell people, I’ve been in this industry for more than 30 years and I’ve never been this excited.”

Union Home Mortgage is licensed to provide mortgages in 44 states and the District of Columbia. The company has grown its annual loan production from just over $1.5 billion in 2015 to more than $6 billion today. The company calls its more than 1,300 employees ‘Partners’, to signify the deep cooperation and teamwork embedded in its culture. For more information on the company and career opportunities, visit unionhomemortgage.com.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

