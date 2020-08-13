The Future is Now: Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Kicks Off Inaugural Online School Year

GALLUP, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–As COVID-related school closures continue into the fall and students, parents, and teachers nationwide look to the start of the new school year with uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), an online learning program, will welcome students for the start of its inaugural school year on Wednesday, August 19.

NMDCA is a tuition-free, full-time online learning program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools that’s available to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by state-certified teachers from the safety of their homes.

“As the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns are growing for in-person learning, we are proud to provide a new virtual option for families,” said Mike Hyatt, Superintendent of Gallup-McKinley Schools. “We are offering students a safe, online environment to continue their education without disruption while preparing them for their futures.”

At NMDCA, students will pair a solid academic foundation with applied learning experiences in growing career fields, including programming and software, web and digital communication, and health and human services, with the intent of providing additional pathways as the program grows.

In addition to career-focused courses, students will study the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, art, music, and a host of electives. NMDCA’s online classes include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning, and one-on-one support from staff. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

Many families and students are choosing online learning programs because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education in an environment designed for full-time, online learning. Students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits or other specialized needs.

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is a full-time online learning program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. NMDCA is tuition-free to New Mexico students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.

