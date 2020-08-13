South Carolina Virtual Charter School Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS)—an accredited and NCAA-approved, full-time public charter school—is ready to get back to work providing South Carolina students with the interactive and engaging online learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students in grades K-12 will open their laptops and log on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 17th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ education-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SCVCS students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes on a daily basis. With personalized learning tools available for every student, SCVCS combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers. Teachers regularly communicate with SCVCS students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online.

“As a team of educators and school leaders, we are committed to meeting students where they are on their academic journey,” says Head of School Dr. Cherry Daniel. “At SCVCS, we cherish the opportunity to provide South Carolina students with the tools they need to succeed with us, and wherever their journey takes them.”

In addition to core academic studies, SCVCS offers career learning courses in growing career fields including, but not limited to: health and human services, information technology, computer science, and general management. These courses support high schoolers in pursuing credentials that help them become more readily employable upon graduation.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit scvcs.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About South Carolina Virtual Charter School

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) is a full-time public charter school that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the South Carolina public school system, SCVCS is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted SCVCS partner of twelve years and one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about SCVCS, visit scvcs.k12.com.

Contacts

K12 Inc.



Dana Still



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



dstill@k12.com