HARMAN Launches AccuAlertMe – An Enterprise Platform to Enable Workplace Safety for Employees and Visitors

As an industry-first feature, the solution will provide real-time alerts to users on risks of exposure at places of business

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Harman—HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the launch of AccuAlertMe, a unique solution to help companies, employees and visitors navigate the risks of COVID-19 while re-opening facilities of business.

Built by HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit, with a central focus on employee safety, the platform offers a secure, scalable and comprehensive framework for companies preparing to welcome the workforce and visitors back to their premises. Through months of testing, AccuAlertMe has been developed to provide options for automated contact tracing, up to three levels – direct, indirect and contacts of indirect contacts. It captures details like the duration of contact, which helps assess the risk level with accuracy. Additionally the platform detects the exact location of contact and floor level, offering valuable information for facility management teams to plan their sanitization activities.

AccuAlertMe positively promotes social-distancing behavior among employees and visitors by using a first-of-its-kind feature that offers real-time alerts to nudge users into following the appropriate norms. The platform is built to instill an added sense of security and to offer real-time assistance in managing risk exposure through alerts. It provides a constructive framework for the employees and visitors to manage their safety at workplaces with confidence and ease.

The uniqueness of the platform relies on intelligent and context aware multi-mode Bluetooth scanning along with edge analytics algorithms for real time social distance violations detection and notification. AccuAlertMe does not collect any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) like name or contact details, and is based on robust privacy, access and retention controls, ensuring that only company administrators can access the data. Additionally, each user is encoded to a randomly generated identifier (anonymized User ID) in the system and all data exchanged between the app and platform leverages this User ID. The contact tracing is done using this User ID and the actual user identity is not revealed in the system.

“With HARMAN’s AccuAlertMe, our goal is to provide best-in-class ‘at office’ solutions to companies planning to bring back their workforce to offices, without compromising employee’s physical safety and privacy.” said David Owens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN. “We are proud to offer an employee-first solution that provides real-time updates to colleagues and visitors on possible risk scenarios, ensuring minimal impact on the rest of the workforce.”

When a positive case is self-reported, the platform provides contact tracing and alerts all direct and indirect contacts of the infected individual. At the same time, it gives the company an aggregated view of the number of people at risk at a facility. This critical information equips organizations to take swift action to minimize further risk in the work or retail environment. AccuAlertMe has been successfully rolled out in HARMAN’s India offices that host the company’s biggest workforce.

Available for both Android and iOS, the solution works in all modes (foreground, background and low battery) on the mobile device. Find out more about AccuAlertMe and other solutions by HARMAN: http://services.harman.com/products-and-solutions/harman-accualertme

