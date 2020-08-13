Corvias Property Management Supports New U.S. Army ‘Digital Garrison’ App for On-post Housing Information

App Connects Residents to Essential Installation Information

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvias Property Management, which provides on-post housing for more than 84,000 residents, continues to bring new and useful technology to their residents by working with the United States Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) on the development of their Digital Garrison app. A one-stop shop for residents, the Digital Garrison app is available to download on Apple and Android devices.





Corvias Property Management provided input and support to the U.S. Army and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) as they developed this new app, which among other things provides military housing residents easy access to a wealth of useful installation-specific information. Residents can use the app to link directly to their local Corvias Property Management community website. Additionally, they can use the app to access maps, navigation, mobile shopping, MWR events, mobile wallet, push notifications, Gold Star Badge information, promotions, coupons and other information such as location and hours of their Corvias Property Management leasing office.

“Continual improvement and making the residents’ experience better, that is our focus at Corvias Property Management, and this app makes it easy for prospective and current residents to get valuable information and understand the benefits of living on-base with close proximity to so many amenities,” said Tim Toohey, managing director of Corvias Property Management. “The launch has been really well received and we will continue, in partnership with the Army, to enhance the information provided so we can provide even more value and convenience to our residents.”

Currently, 62 installations are represented in the app, including the following Corvias Property Management communities: Fort Bragg, Fort Meade, Fort Polk, Fort Riley, Fort Rucker and Aberdeen Proving Ground. The app is designed for incoming and current Army installation residents across the Corvias portfolio.

To improve service and support to its military residents, Corvias Property Management continues to invest in modernization and innovation efforts as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative. Corvias Property Management is investing $325 million capital investment into its Army housing partnerships and will continue to support the Army in its efforts to deliver technology into the lives of its residents.

About Corvias Property Management

For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Corvias Property Management manages 35,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across 15 U.S. states, including at 13 military installations and 15 universities. More information can be found at www.corvias.com/propertymanagement/.

Contacts

Alisa Capaldi



401-228-2872



alisa.capaldi@corvias.com