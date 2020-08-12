Elisity Emerges from Stealth Mode to Deliver Security with Identity as the New Perimeter

Strong backing from Atlantic Bridge Associates puts Elisity in a leading position to transform access security for the digital enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Elisity, Inc., the pioneering zero-trust networking and software-defined access company, today announced its vision for an architectural security transformation with identity as the new perimeter using Elisity Cognitive Trust (ECT)™. Organizations continue to navigate digital transformation initiatives, including moving to the cloud and using the Internet as their corporate backbone. They are also focused on ensuring employees can work from any location and on any device. This modernization increases the digital threat surface and the need for a new approach to protecting an organization’s data. The company also today announced additional details about its Cognitive Trust™ solution here.

The Elisity team, veterans from Cisco, Qualys and Viptela, points out that most companies today rely on security and policy based on physical location or low-level networking constructs like VLAN, IP address, Mac address, VRFs or VPNs. This castle-walls-and-moat architecture for protection is as ineffective today as a stone wall against cannon fire. Cognitive Trust™ is a new paradigm that makes identity the new perimeter, allowing companies to secure their data from edge to edge while ensuring access without compromise to any application or data from anywhere and by any device or user.

Founded in 2018, the company closed a $7.5M seed round of funding that year led by Atlantic Bridge. With its seed round, Elisity has been scaling its engineering, sales and marketing teams to ramp up ahead of the company’s launch. Brian Long, managing partner at Atlantic Bridge; Joe Pinto, chief customer experience officer at Pure Storage; and Ayman Sayed, chief executive officer at BMC Software, joined Elisity’s board of directors to guide the company through rapid growth.

New Approach to Access & Security

Many vendors have attempted to solve the problem but fail to provide a comprehensive end-to-end offering. Or they are using legacy approaches to retrofit existing access to branch, remote and edge architectures. With workforces untethered, using any device and any network to access these apps, there is a need to secure access across on-premises and cloud apps. In addition, connectivity advancements, like 5G, continue to mature and more organizations are leveraging innovations such as AI, IoT and multi-cloud to further fuel their digital future to improve operational efficiency, customer engagement and new sources of revenue. Legacy solutions were not designed for these needs and are exposing organizations to risks including lateral movement, insider attacks, and potentially allowing everyone access to cloud apps.

Elisity bridges the divide between the old approach and offers a new approach that combines Zero Trust Access and a Software-Defined Perimeter with AI. According to Elisity CEO and Co-Founder Burjiz Pithawala, the new enterprise boundary is identity, giving you control over access at the front door regardless of its location. With Elisity, users, devices and applications are authorized based on policy before they can communicate with organizational resources.

Elisity also helps enterprises in many industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, financial services and healthcare, realize cost savings, time savings, risk mitigation, etc., because they no longer rely on disparate and complex software and hardware to protect access to data and assets. With this new approach, organizations can reduce the total number of tools required to manage access. In addition, access is never taken for granted as it is continually monitored using AI.

“The old paradigm of connecting first and then applying policies and security is broken,” adds Burjiz Pithawala. “Elisity makes it possible to secure enterprise data in a world transformed by cloud, mobility, and connected devices and under constant attack by increasingly sophisticated bad actors. With Elisity Cognitive Trust, identity is the new perimeter, allowing you to proactively protect your enterprise assets and data while ensuring access without compromise to any application or any data from any device by any user from anywhere.”

Investor, Board Member and Customer Comments

“We believe the approach Elisity is putting forward for enterprise security makes them uniquely positioned to radically change how customers access and protect their data,” said Brian Long, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge. “Transforming this market by delivering the technology to transform organizations to lean trust and protect them from accidentally exposing access to critical apps, either in the cloud or on-premises, is a big opportunity and will continue to grow.”

“Elisity helps enterprises solve the challenge of securing access to their assets and data in the complex modern world of blurring enterprise boundaries and mobile workforces,” said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO at BMC Software. “With Elisity and the company’s Cognitive Trust solution, enterprises now have a combined zero trust networking and software-defined access solution — a policy first, connectivity second enterprise network security model.”

“Our modern remote work movement stresses the need to use new security perimeters and practices to keep companies mobile and safe. Elisity takes the fresh approach of combining Zero Trust Access with an AI-enabled software-defined perimeter to give companies a way to secure their enterprise when the cloud is the data center, the network is the Internet and any device is a work device,” said Dave Lavelle, IT Management Veteran.

“With Elisity Cognitive Trust, your enterprise can thrive in a world without boundaries,” said Reza Nazeman, Founder and CEO at CIO Ventures. “This modern approach to security gives you real-time information regarding who is accessing resources and from where and supports the requirements of remote access in a secure way that meets the needs of customers.”

Learn more here about Elisity Cognitive Trust in the company’s product announcement also announced today.

About Elisity

Elisity is solving the challenge of securing access to enterprise assets and enterprise data in the complex modern world of blurring enterprise boundaries and mobile workforces. Elisity has introduced a unified policy and identity-based access solutions powered by AI. The Elisity team is made up of experienced entrepreneurs with deep technical backgrounds in enterprise networking and security with the world’s largest and most security-conscious organizations. Atlantic Bridge is the lead investor in the company. Advisors include security and networking luminaries, including Greg Akers (former SVP at Cisco), Praveen Akkiraju (Softbank Ventures), Woody Sessoms (former SVP at Cisco), and Jeff Tantsura (Internet Architecture Board). Learn more at www.elisity.com.

