KoolSpan Delivers Secure Mobile Communications Solution to NGA’s GEOINT App Store for Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Users

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOD–KoolSpan and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) today announced the availability of TrustCall, a secure mobile communications application, to all DoD and IC users for download here for iOS, here for Android, via the GEOINT App Store. The app is made available through the Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program (IGAPP).

Global telecommunications networks are inherently insecure as has been well documented by cyber security experts in the US Government and across the private sector. The threats are posed by systemic vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications infrastructure that readily enable interception and monitoring of mobile communications, both voice and data. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “Due to the nature of carrier networks no voice or data should depend solely on the network for confidentiality of integrity protection.” The only viable solution to this problem is to “Ensure devices use end-to-end encryption for all communication paths.”

While these issues receive a great deal of attention as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the mass migration to remote / tele-work, the adoption of end-to-end encryption for mobile communications will continue onward as a best practice post-pandemic.

Remote employees can easily take advantage of TrustCall’s high fidelity audio via an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that installs in minutes and requires no user training. Unlike others, TrustCall is designed from the ground up as an enterprise-grade solution that delivers high performance and reliable FIPS 140-2 validated encrypted audio, text messaging, and file sharing, combined with policy enforcement, control, management, and APIs available in flexible deployment configurations (as-a-Service in a public/private cloud, on premise, hybrid).

TrustCall will be hosted and run in an IL 4+ Government Cloud. Anyone with a CAC PIV can access and download the KoolSpan TrustCall application for secure communications leveraging the back end infrastructure hosted by NGA.

“We are thrilled to partner with NGA’s IGAPP to make this important solution available,” said Nigel Jones, KoolSpan CEO. “We take not only great pride but also responsibility to help DoD and IC employees protect their communications and are working with our partners to do everything to make it easy for them to deploy TrustCall to their organizations and people.”

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of robust, cross-platform, communication security on smartphones globally. KoolSpan TrustCall delivers strong end-to-end (E2E) encryption for calls, text/chats on Android and iPhone devices. Customers include governments and enterprises in 60+ countries. TrustCall is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.koolspan.com.

About NGA

NGA provides timely, relevant, and accurate geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) in support of national security. NGA’s strategy takes into account the need to be agile in supporting multiple mission areas, including support to military and intelligence operations, intelligence analysis, homeland defense, and humanitarian and disaster relief, and to retain its focus on intelligence and defense priorities, including counterterrorism, counterproliferation, cyber, anti-access/area denial, and global coverage.

About Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program (IGAPP)

The Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program (IGAPP) serves as NGA’s secure supply chain, bringing innovative apps to the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense. IGAPP is designed to manage contracting and technological challenges while providing users with a mobile experience that supports their mission requirements. IGAPP simplifies working with the federal government by bringing innovative apps to the end-user community across all mission areas, replacing the traditional method of developing and implementing apps under a project or program procurement effort. For more information, visit: www.igapp.com.

Approved for public release, 20-652

Contacts

Nigel Jones, njones@koolspan.com