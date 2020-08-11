BitTorrent Crosses Historic 2 Billion Installations

Company announces 30% off Windows-based BitTorrent and µTorrent Pro to celebrate milestone

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2BillionBitTorrent–BitTorrent Inc., the leading company in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced that it surpassed 2 billion installations of its popular torrent client software on Windows, Mac and Android. The company, which offers products across two brands, BitTorrent and µTorrent, credits the milestone on the longstanding popularity of its Classic desktop torrent clients, as well as its new Web-based torrent downloader and player built for the streaming age. In celebration of the milestone, the company is offering 30% off all Windows Pro products for a limited time.





“Almost two decades ago the dream of decentralized file transfer was brought into existence by BitTorrent, thus changing the world and positively impacting the lives of people everywhere,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. “Today we celebrate our history and everyone involved in making the BitTorrent protocol and our products a success. We look forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the protocol and introducing new use cases, such as decentralized file storage and live streaming products.”

In addition to offering feature-rich torrent client software on Windows, Mac and Linux, BitTorrent offers the most popular mobile torrent downloader available on the Google Play Store.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 90 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the TRON community.

