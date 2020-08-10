Florida Cyber Charter Academy Welcomes Students for New School Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, is ready to get back to work providing Florida students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times.

FLCCA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers and students will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on August 10th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ school-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. FLCCA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, FLCCA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning families back to the best online school in the state,” said Dr. Sandra Anthony, Head of School at FLCCA. “We believe every student has incredible potential, and we want to help every FLCCA student learn, find their passion, and succeed—today, tomorrow, and in the future. This year, our school theme is ‘Belonging’ and we are excited to embrace all our learning and teaching work so that our students know they belong, are accepted, included and most of all, supported.”

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are also available to help FLCCA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students choose online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit flcca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.

Contacts

K12 Inc.



Dana Still



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



dstill@k12.com