    • News

    AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2020

    Posted on
    • Closed comprehensive refinancing on July 27, 2020, significantly reducing balance sheet leverage and enhancing flexibility to pursue diversification and growth initiatives
    • Second quarter net sales decreased 5.7% (increased 2.4% on a constant currency basis) versus the prior year period due to isolated impacts of the pandemic that included weakening of local currencies.
    • Gross profit margin increased 100 basis points to 71.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 versus the prior year period primarily due to supply chain efficiencies put in place at the end of 2019.
    • Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 17.5% to $26.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and decreased 10.5% when excluding nonrecurring items related to litigation, refinancing, M&A and severance, versus the prior year period.
    • Net loss of $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to net loss of $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss of $20.6 million for the first half of 2020, as compared to net loss of $34.9 million for the first half of 2019.
    • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to ($1.4) million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $11.4 million for the first half of 2020, as compared to $11.1 million for the first half of 2019.

    PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

    “I’m pleased with our team’s resolve during the first half of 2020. We provided uninterrupted service to our southern hemisphere customers amid a challenging environment due to the global pandemic, which impacted our flower business as well as caused softness in some key local currencies. The cost optimization initiatives we launched last year helped insulate our business from the pandemic’s broader effects and drove another strong quarter of year-over-year improvement in selling, general and administrative expense, which in turn generated operating leverage and adjusted EBITDA growth during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior year period. For the first half of 2020, adjusted EBITDA margin improved 310 basis points, despite the decline in revenues during our southern hemisphere season due to the aforementioned headwinds,” commented Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer. “We are carefully managing the business through this uncertain environment and with the closing of our comprehensive refinancing on July 27, we have reduced our balance sheet leverage by approximately two turns on a pro-forma basis as of June 30, 2020. This transaction returns our business to a position of strength where we have the available capital and flexibility to pursue our diversification and growth initiatives. We are well positioned for the coming northern hemisphere season during the second half of 2020, with the resources in place to provide the necessary products and service to help our customers navigate this dynamic environment and maximize the value of their crops.”

    Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020

    Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 5.7%, to $20.0 million, compared to $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding foreign currency translation impacts, which reduced revenue by $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019, revenue increased 2.4%. The net sales increase on a constant currency basis was primarily the result of growth of SmartFresh in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as positive contributions from the Company’s SmartFresh diversification strategy.

    Gross profit for the second quarter was $13.5 million compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased 260 basis points to 67.7% versus 70.3% in the prior year period. The lower gross margin was primarily the result of negative fixed cost leverage on lower reported sales volumes, inventory valuation reserves and revenue mix.

    Research and development costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period. This decrease was driven primarily by the timing of projects.

    Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 21.2%, to $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period. Included in selling, general and administrative expenses were $0.7 million in the current quarter and $2.0 million in the prior year quarter of costs associated with non-recurring items that included M&A, litigation, refinancing and severance. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 15.0% in the second quarter versus the prior year period, which reflects the Company’s ongoing cost optimization initiatives, as well as a temporary decrease in travel and other miscellaneous expenses related to the COVID pandemic.

    Second quarter 2020 net loss was $16.8 million, compared to net loss of $22.4 million in the prior year period.

    Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to ($1.4) million in the prior year period.

    As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $35.6 million.

    Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2020

    Financial results for the first half of 2020 largely reflect the completion and performance of the business for the southern hemisphere season. Net sales for the first half of 2020 were $53.0 million, a decrease of 11.8% versus the prior year period. The impacts of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by $3.8 million for the first half of 2020; excluding this impact, revenue decreased approximately 5.5%. The net sales decrease on a constant currency basis was primarily the result of adverse harvest conditions experienced in key Southern hemisphere markets, such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Australia which impacted harvest timing and yields, along with change in demand patterns from customers.

    Gross profit margin was 71.7% for the year-to-date period, which compares to 70.7% in the year-ago period, which was in line with the Company’s expectation. The year over year change was a result of the supply chain cost optimizations that were implemented at the end of 2019 and are expected to carry through the balance of 2020.

    Research and development expenses decreased $1.6 million to $5.5 million in the first half of 2020 driven primarily by the timing of projects.

    Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 17.5% to $26.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. There were non-recurring costs associated with M&A, litigation, refinancing and severance in the amount of $2.5 million in the current year and $5.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding these items, selling general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 10.5% versus the same period last year driven by ongoing cost optimization initiatives, and to a lesser extent reflect the temporary decrease in travel and other miscellaneous expenses as a result of the COVID pandemic.

    Net loss was $20.6 million in the first half of 2020, compared to net loss of $34.9 million in the prior year period.

    Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved by $0.4 million, or 3.2%, to $11.4 million in the first half of 2020 as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 310 basis points to 21.6% versus the prior year. The increase was driven by lower operating expenses, after adjusting for non-recurring items.

    (1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP results.

    Comprehensive Refinancing Completed

    Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 27, 2020 the Company announced the successful closing of its comprehensive refinancing comprised of the previously-announced $150 million convertible preferred equity investment by a fund affiliated with Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC (“Paine Schwartz” or “PSP”) and the amendment and extension of the Company’s senior secured credit facilities.

    AgroFresh entered into a revised credit agreement whereby the Company’s term loan maturity has been extended to December 31, 2024. With the proceeds of the PSP convertible preferred equity investment, the principal outstanding on AgroFresh’s term loan has been reduced to $275 million, resulting in a decline in the Company’s net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio from approximately 5.5x to 3.6x on a pro-forma basis for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s revolving credit facility was doubled in size from $12.5 million to $25.0 million and its maturity was extended to June 30, 2024.

    Conference Call

    The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET where members of the executive management team will discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call and supplemental earnings presentation will be available live over the internet through the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.agrofresh.com. To participate on the live call, listeners in the United States may dial 877-407-4018 and international listeners may dial 201-689-8471.

    A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company’s website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, August 10, 2020 through August 24, 2020. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13707334.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance, including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader’s understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information for evaluation of the Company’s performance.

    The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

    About AgroFresh

    AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by supplying post-harvest solutions across the industry that enhance crop values while conserving our planet’s resources and reducing global food waste.

    Visit www.agrofresh.com to learn more.

    ™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    In addition to historical information, this release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including all statements regarding financial guidance, anticipated future growth, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s management’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk of increased competition, the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably, risks associated with acquisitions and investments, changes in applicable laws or regulations, conditions in the global economy, including the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

    AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands, except share and per share data)

     

     

    June 30, 2020

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

    Current Assets:

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    35,619

     

    $

    29,288

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,005 and $2,232, respectively

    38,418

     

    68,634

     

    Inventories

    25,119

     

    22,621

     

    Other current assets

    16,740

     

    11,802

     

    Total Current Assets

    115,896

     

    132,345

     

    Property and equipment, net

    12,890

     

    13,177

     

    Goodwill

    6,351

     

    6,323

     

    Intangible assets, net

    609,545

     

    631,369

     

    Deferred income tax assets

    10,564

     

    10,317

     

    Other assets

    12,191

     

    12,161

     

    TOTAL ASSETS

    $

    767,437

     

    $

    805,692

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

    Current Liabilities:

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    15,182

     

    $

    15,105

     

    Current portion of long-term debt

    4,776

     

    4,675

     

    Income taxes payable

    6,607

     

    5,648

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

    19,460

     

    24,350

     

    Total Current Liabilities

    46,025

     

    49,778

     

    Long-term debt

    397,898

     

    398,064

     

    Other noncurrent liabilities

    6,565

     

    7,246

     

    Deferred income tax liabilities

    11,677

     

    16,574

     

    Total Liabilities

    462,165

     

    471,662

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies (see Note 19)

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity:

     

     

    Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 52,875,089

    and 51,839,527 shares issued and 52,213,708 and 51,178,146 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

    5

     

    5

     

    Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1 share authorized and outstanding at

    June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

     

    Treasury stock, par value $0.0001; 661,381 shares at June 30, 2020 and

    December 31, 2019, respectively

    (3,885)

     

    (3,885)

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    562,584

     

    561,006

     

    Accumulated deficit

    (219,823)

     

    (199,621)

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (40,831)

     

    (31,060)

     

    Total AgroFresh Stockholders’ Equity

    298,050

     

    326,445

     

    Non-controlling interest

    7,222

     

    7,585

     

    Total Equity

    305,272

     

    334,030

     

    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

    $

    767,437

     

    $

    805,692

     

    AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands, except share and per share data)

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2019

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019

    Net sales

    $

    19,982

     

    $

    21,183

     

    $

    53,005

     

    $

    60,123

     

    Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangibles, shown separately below)

    6,453

     

    6,289

     

    14,981

     

    17,624

     

    Gross profit

    13,529

     

    14,894

     

    38,024

     

    42,499

     

    Research and development expenses

    2,895

     

    3,257

     

    5,537

     

    7,154

     

    Selling, general, and administrative expenses

    12,722

     

    16,148

     

    26,431

     

    32,046

     

    Amortization of intangibles

    10,936

     

    11,766

     

    21,893

     

    23,382

     

    Impairment of long lived assets

     

    992

     

     

    992

     

    Change in fair value of contingent consideration

     

    167

     

     

    357

     

    Grant income

    (2,974)

     

     

    (2,974)

     

     

    Operating loss

    (10,050)

     

    (17,436)

     

    (12,863)

     

    (21,432)

     

    Other (expense) income

    (7)

     

    (26)

     

    1,500

     

    (38)

     

    Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange

    449

     

    (2,519)

     

    1,076

     

    (2,938)

     

    Interest expense, net

    (6,513)

     

    (8,670)

     

    (13,479)

     

    (17,415)

     

    Loss before income taxes

    (16,121)

     

    (28,651)

     

    (23,766)

     

    (41,823)

     

    Income taxes expense (benefit)

    630

     

    (6,290)

     

    (3,201)

     

    (6,877)

     

    Net loss including non-controlling interests

    (16,751)

     

    (22,361)

     

    (20,565)

     

    (34,946)

     

    Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

    (197)

     

    (92)

     

    (363)

     

    (58)

     

    Net loss attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc

    $

    (16,554)

     

    $

    (22,269)

     

    $

    (20,202)

     

    $

    (34,888)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss per share:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (0.33)

     

    $

    (0.45)

     

    $

    (0.41)

     

    $

    (0.70)

     

    Diluted

    $

    (0.33)

     

    $

    (0.45)

     

    $

    (0.41)

     

    $

    (0.70)

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    50,758,273

     

    50,146,513

     

    50,646,522

     

    50,094,822

     

    Diluted

    50,758,273

     

    50,146,513

     

    50,646,522

     

    50,094,822

     

    Non-GAAP Measures

    The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

    The following is a reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net loss:

    (in thousands)

    Three Months

    Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Three Months

    Ended
    June 30, 2019

    Six Months

    Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Six Months

    Ended
    June 30, 2019

    Twelve Months

    Ended
    June 30, 2020

    GAAP net loss including non-controlling interests

    $

    (16,751)

     

    $

    (22,361)

     

    $

    (20,565)

     

    $

    (34,946)

     

    $

    (47,129)

     

    Expense (benefit) for income taxes

    630

     

    (6,290)

     

    (3,201)

     

    (6,877)

     

    (13,467)

     

    Interest expense(1)

    6,513

     

    8,670

     

    13,479

     

    17,415

     

    29,848

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    11,568

     

    12,275

     

    23,145

     

    24,336

     

    82,265

     

    Non-GAAP EBITDA

    $

    1,960

     

    $

    (7,706)

     

    $

    12,858

     

    $

    (72)

     

    $

    51,517

     

    Share-based compensation

    974

     

    595

     

    1,762

     

    1,152

     

    3,323

     

    Severance related costs(2)

    74

     

    207

     

    74

     

    696

     

    464

     

    Other non-recurring costs(3)

    639

     

    1,815

     

    2,383

     

    5,008

     

    6,121

     

    (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange(4)

    (449)

     

    2,519

     

    (1,076)

     

    2,938

     

    114

     

    Mark-to-market adjustments, net(5)

     

    167

     

     

    357

     

    (687)

     

    Impairment of intangible assets (6)

     

    992

     

     

    992

     

    10,432

     

    Grant income

    (2,974)

     

     

    (2,974)

     

     

    (2,974)

     

    Litigation recovery

     

     

    (1,600)

     

     

    (1,600)

     

    Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    224

     

    $

    (1,411)

     

    $

    11,427

     

    $

    11,071

     

    $

    66,710

     

    Ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

    June 30, 2020

    Pro Forma

    Adjustment (7)

    Pro Forma
    June 30, 2020

    Gross debt

    $

    405,374

     

    $

     

    $

    405,374

     

    Less: available cash

    (35,619)

     

    (127,068)

     

    (162,687)

     

    Net debt

    $

    369,755

     

    $

    (127,068)

     

    $

    242,687

     

     

     

     

     

    Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio

    5.5

    x

     

    3.6

    x

    (1) Interest on the term loan and accretion for debt discounts, debt issuance costs and contingent consideration.

    (2) Severance costs related to ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

    (3) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with transition service agreement, litigation and M&A related fees.

    (4) (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange relates to net losses and gains resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the entity’s functional currency.

    (5) Non-cash adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Tecnidex acquisition.

    (6) Impairment of intangible assets related to software and trademarks.

    (7) Represents proceeds from convertible preferred stock investment from Paine Schwartz Partners, less expenses.

     

    The following is a reconciliation between net sales on a non-GAAP constant currency basis to GAAP net sales:

    (in thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2019

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019

    GAAP net sales

    $

    19,982

     

    $

    21,183

     

    $

    53,005

     

    $

    60,123

     

    Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates

    1,719

     

     

    3,801

     

     

    Non-GAAP constant currency net sales (1)

    $

    21,701

     

    $

    21,183

     

    $

    56,806

     

    $

    60,123

     

    (1) The company provides net sales on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The impact from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying prior period average exchange rates to current year results.

    Contacts

    For AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

    Jeff Sonnek – Investor Relations

    ICR Inc.

    Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com
    646-277-1263

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!