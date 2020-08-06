    • News

    Upland Software Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020 and raised guidance for its third quarter and full year of 2020.

    Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

    • Total revenue was $71.3 million, an increase of 35% from $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Subscription and support revenue was $67.7 million, an increase of 39% from $48.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
    • GAAP net loss was $14.2 million, or a loss of $0.57 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.24 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was $23.7 million, or 33% of total revenue, an increase of 24% from $19.1 million, or 36% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Cash on hand as of the end of the second quarter was $87.9 million.

    “Q2 was an outstanding quarter, with significant growth and outperformance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Jack McDonald, Upland’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We saw a meaningful bump in usage of the Upland Cloud in the second quarter, with particular strength in CXM across verticals ranging from election-year political campaigns and public advocacy to media and retail,” he added. “As our raised guidance reflects, we see signs of this strength continuing in the second half of the year, while maintaining a conservative stance in our outlook.”

    Second Quarter Business Highlights

    • Expanded 241 existing customer relationships, including 50 major expansions, and added 118 new customer relationships, including 34 major accounts.
    • Continued to invest in customer-driven innovation across Upland’s cloud solutions with five major releases and 29 feature packs. For example, in our Document Workflow Cloud solution, we introduced the ability for customers to scan documents utilizing the camera on their iOS and Android mobile devices and added additional eSignature options; and in our CXM Cloud solution, we added Twilio support for cloud telephony deployment within Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
    • Completed the integrations of our Alitfy, InGenius, and Localytics products onto the UplandOne platform.
    • Continued to invest in our go-to-market initiatives across sales, marketing, and customer success.

    Business Outlook

    Digital transformation is a strategic imperative for organizations, and Upland is well-positioned with high-impact, mission-critical tools for digital transformation. We are seeing an increase in usage of the Upland Cloud as organizations prioritize proven, rapid time to value solutions that help them succeed in this environment amidst COVID-19.

    Our raised guidance reflects the strength we are seeing in our business while factoring in assumptions regarding the potential impacts of COVID-19. This assumes that there will be uncertainty around new business, renewal timing, customer expansion, and customer renewals particularly with customers in industries highly affected by COVID-19. These assumptions are based on information available to us today. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause us to modify our guidance higher or lower.

    For the quarter ending September 30, 2020, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $68.0 and $72.0 million, including subscription and support revenue between $64.9 and $67.9 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 30% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2019. Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $22.3 and $24.3 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33% at the mid-point, representing growth of 13% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2019.

    For the full year ending December 31, 2020, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $273.3 and $281.3 million, including subscription and support revenue between $259.5 and $265.5 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 29% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2019. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $92.2 and $96.2 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% at the mid-point, representing growth of 14% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2019.

    About Upland Software

    Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

    Three Months Ended June 30,

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    (unaudited)

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    Revenue:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscription and support

    $

    67,699

     

     

    $

    48,715

     

     

    $

    131,590

     

     

    $

    93,698

     

    Perpetual license

    491

     

     

    575

     

     

    852

     

     

    1,232

     

    Total product revenue

    68,190

     

     

    49,290

     

     

    132,442

     

     

    94,930

     

    Professional services

    3,125

     

     

    3,723

     

     

    6,905

     

     

    6,576

     

    Total revenue

    71,315

     

     

    53,013

     

     

    139,347

     

     

    101,506

     

    Cost of revenue:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscription and support

    21,200

     

     

    14,622

     

     

    41,139

     

     

    27,896

     

    Professional services

    2,472

     

     

    1,961

     

     

    4,734

     

     

    3,475

     

    Total cost of revenue

    23,672

     

     

    16,583

     

     

    45,873

     

     

    31,371

     

    Gross profit

    47,643

     

     

    36,430

     

     

    93,474

     

     

    70,135

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

    11,820

     

     

    7,989

     

     

    22,751

     

     

    14,971

     

    Research and development

    10,488

     

     

    7,008

     

     

    19,908

     

     

    13,406

     

    Refundable Canadian tax credits

    (194)

     

     

    (85)

     

     

    (496)

     

     

    (171)

     

    General and administrative

    17,655

     

     

    12,042

     

     

    34,331

     

     

    22,036

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    9,037

     

     

    5,744

     

     

    18,308

     

     

    11,003

     

    Acquisition-related expenses

    5,781

     

     

    9,264

     

     

    20,939

     

     

    16,987

     

    Total operating expenses

    54,587

     

     

    41,962

     

     

    115,741

     

     

    78,232

     

    Loss from operations

    (6,944)

     

     

    (5,532)

     

     

    (22,267)

     

     

    (8,097)

     

    Other expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest expense, net

    (7,873)

     

     

    (5,246)

     

     

    (15,516)

     

     

    (10,362)

     

    Other expense, net

    (15)

     

     

    (692)

     

     

    (1,417)

     

     

    (1,453)

     

    Total other expense

    (7,888)

     

     

    (5,938)

     

     

    (16,933)

     

     

    (11,815)

     

    Loss before provision for income taxes

    (14,832)

     

     

    (11,470)

     

     

    (39,200)

     

     

    (19,912)

     

    Benefit from income taxes

    673

     

     

    6,101

     

     

    4,960

     

     

    6,713

     

    Net loss

    $

    (14,159)

     

     

    $

    (5,369)

     

     

    $

    (34,240)

     

     

    $

    (13,199)

     

    Net income (loss) per common share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (0.57)

     

     

    $

    (0.24)

     

     

    $

    (1.37)

     

     

    $

    (0.61)

     

    Weighted average common shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    25,032,996

     

     

    22,619,805

     

     

    25,057,715

     

     

    21,531,216

     

     

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (in thousands)

     

    June 30,

     

    December 31,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    87,910

     

     

    $

    175,024

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance

    48,656

     

     

    50,938

     

    Deferred commissions, current

    4,150

     

     

    3,059

     

    Unbilled receivables

    5,508

     

     

    5,111

     

    Prepaid and other

    6,604

     

     

    4,748

     

    Total current assets

    152,828

     

     

    238,880

     

    Tax credits receivable

    4,378

     

     

    4,186

     

    Property and equipment, net

    3,951

     

     

    3,917

     

    Operating lease right-of-use asset

    13,598

     

     

    8,056

     

    Intangible assets, net

    292,316

     

     

    282,727

     

    Goodwill

    379,486

     

     

    346,134

     

    Deferred commissions, noncurrent

    10,160

     

     

    8,763

     

    Other assets

    2,666

     

     

    4,165

     

    Total assets

    $

    859,383

     

     

    $

    896,828

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    1,976

     

     

    $

    5,904

     

    Accrued compensation

    5,933

     

     

    11,559

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

    14,118

     

     

    15,344

     

    Deferred revenue

    81,032

     

     

    76,558

     

    Due to sellers

    5,712

     

     

    14,276

     

    Operating lease liabilities, current

    3,756

     

     

    2,533

     

    Current maturities of notes payable

    3,184

     

     

    3,193

     

    Total current liabilities

    115,711

     

     

    129,367

     

    Notes payable, less current maturities

    520,155

     

     

    521,881

     

    Deferred revenue, noncurrent

    2,244

     

     

    496

     

    Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

    11,217

     

     

    5,862

     

    Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net

    24,577

     

     

    25,685

     

    Other long-term liabilities

    33,242

     

     

    676

     

    Total liabilities

    707,146

     

     

    683,967

     

    Stockholders’ equity:

     

     

     

    Common stock

    3

     

     

    3

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    363,328

     

     

    345,127

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (45,700)

     

     

    (1,223)

     

    Accumulated deficit

    (165,394)

     

     

    (131,046)

     

    Total stockholders’ equity

    152,237

     

     

    212,861

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    859,383

     

     

    $

    896,828

     

     

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (in thousands)

     

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    (unaudited)

    Operating activities

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (34,240)

     

     

    $

    (13,199)

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    23,395

     

     

    15,152

     

    Deferred income taxes

    (4,985)

     

     

    (12,024)

     

    Amortization of deferred costs

    1,920

     

     

    1,735

     

    Foreign currency re-measurement loss

    497

     

     

    (212)

     

    Non-cash interest and other expense

    1,108

     

     

    565

     

    Non-cash stock compensation expense

    20,300

     

     

    11,529

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

    5,188

     

     

    8,410

     

    Prepaids and other

    (6,743)

     

     

    2,415

     

    Accounts payable

    (6,258)

     

     

    (483)

     

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    (7,101)

     

     

    (5,756)

     

    Deferred revenue

    2,415

     

     

    (2,736)

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

    (4,504)

     

     

    5,396

     

    Investing activities

     

     

     

    Purchase of property and equipment

    (696)

     

     

    (364)

     

    Purchase of customer relationships

    (201)

     

     

     

    Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired

    (67,651)

     

     

    (82,824)

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

    (68,548)

     

     

    (83,188)

     

    Financing activities

     

     

     

    Payments on finance leases

    (83)

     

     

    (357)

     

    Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs

    (142)

     

     

    39,339

     

    Payments on notes payable

    (2,700)

     

     

    (13,749)

     

    Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

    (2,140)

     

     

    (4,811)

     

    Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

    41

     

     

    151,535

     

    Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses

    (9,580)

     

     

    (3,340)

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    (14,604)

     

     

    168,617

     

    Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

    542

     

     

    798

     

    Change in cash and cash equivalents

    (87,114)

     

     

    91,623

     

    Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

    175,024

     

     

    16,738

     

    Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

    $

    87,910

     

     

    $

    108,361

     

    Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

     

     

     

    Cash paid for interest, net of interest rate swaps

    $

    14,861

     

     

    $

    10,298

     

    Cash paid for taxes

    $

    1,260

     

     

    $

    1,691

     

    Sales commissions paid, net of amortization of deferred commissions

    $

    2,488

     

     

    $

    1,184

     

    Non-cash investing and financing activities:

     

     

     

    Business combination consideration including holdbacks and earnouts

    $

    345

     

     

    $

    5,175

     

    Equipment acquired pursuant to financing lease obligations

    $

     

     

    $

    44

     

     

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

    Three Months Ended June 30,

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (14,159)

     

     

    $

    (5,369)

     

     

    $

    (34,240)

     

     

    $

    (13,199)

     

    Add:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization expense

    11,658

     

     

    7,765

     

     

    23,395

     

     

    15,152

     

    Interest expense, net

    7,873

     

     

    5,246

     

     

    15,516

     

     

    10,362

     

    Other expense (income), net

    15

     

     

    692

     

     

    1,417

     

     

    1,453

     

    Benefit from income taxes

    (673)

     

     

    (6,101)

     

     

    (4,960)

     

     

    (6,713)

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    10,980

     

     

    6,901

     

     

    20,300

     

     

    11,529

     

    Acquisition-related expense

    5,781

     

     

    9,264

     

     

    20,939

     

     

    16,987

     

    Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount

    2,272

     

     

    685

     

     

    5,973

     

     

    1,282

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    23,747

     

     

    $

    19,083

     

     

    $

    48,340

     

     

    $

    36,853

     

     

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS

    (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

     

    Three Months Ended June 30,

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (loss)

    $

    (14,159)

     

     

    $

    (5,369)

     

     

    $

    (34,240)

     

     

    $

    (13,199)

     

    Add:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

    10,980

     

     

    6,901

     

     

    20,300

     

     

    11,529

     

    Amortization of purchased intangibles

    11,160

     

     

    7,204

     

     

    22,365

     

     

    14,041

     

    Amortization of debt discount

    556

     

     

    282

     

     

    1,108

     

     

    565

     

    Acquisition-related expense

    5,781

     

     

    9,264

     

     

    20,939

     

     

    16,987

     

    Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount

    2,272

     

     

    685

     

     

    5,973

     

     

    1,282

     

    Tax effect of adjustments above

    (1,440)

     

     

    (1,037)

     

     

    (3,308)

     

     

    (2,728)

     

    Non-GAAP net income

    $

    15,150

     

     

    $

    17,930

     

     

    $

    33,137

     

     

    $

    28,477

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic

    25,032,996

     

     

    22,619,805

     

     

    25,057,715

     

     

    21,531,216

     

    Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

    25,419,592

     

     

    23,622,830

     

     

    25,470,778

     

     

    22,360,713

     

    Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic

    $

    0.61

     

     

    $

    0.79

     

     

    $

    1.32

     

     

    $

    1.32

     

    Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

    $

    0.60

     

     

    $

    0.76

     

     

    $

    1.30

     

     

    $

    1.27

     

     

    Upland Software, Inc.

    Supplemental Financial Information

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

    Three Months Ended June 30,

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Stock-based compensation:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenue

    $

    570

     

     

    $

    353

     

     

    $

    888

     

     

    $

    513

     

    Research and development

    1,019

     

     

    632

     

     

    1,634

     

     

    953

     

    Sales and marketing

    898

     

     

    365

     

     

    1,447

     

     

    504

     

    General and administrative

    8,493

     

     

    5,551

     

     

    16,331

     

     

    9,559

     

    Total

    $

    10,980

     

     

    $

    6,901

     

     

    $

    20,300

     

     

    $

    11,529

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended June 30,

     

    Six Months Ended June 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Depreciation:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenue

    $

    45

     

     

    $

    238

     

     

    $

    116

     

     

    $

    519

     

    Operating expense

    453

     

     

    323

     

     

    914

     

     

    592

     

    Total

    $

    498

     

     

    $

    561

     

     

    $

    1,030

     

     

    $

    1,111

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Amortization:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenue

    $

    2,576

     

     

    $

    1,783

     

     

    $

    4,971

     

     

    $

    3,630

     

    Operating expense

    8,584

     

     

    5,421

     

     

    17,394

     

     

    10,411

     

    Total

    $

    11,160

     

     

    $

    7,204

     

     

    $

    22,365

     

     

    $

    14,041

     

     

