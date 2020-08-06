Syncfusion Releases Highly Anticipated Charts Control for Uno Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of a powerful charting component for Uno Platform, the open-source platform for building native mobile, desktop, and WebAssembly apps with C# and XAML from a single code base. Initially released in a preview state in September 2019, the Charts component arrives ready for production with support for 13 chart types, multiple axis types for different data, and much more.

“Syncfusion is proud that our Charts component for the Uno Platform is ready for deployment in live-app scenarios,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “This is a culmination of nearly a year of fine-tuning, collaboration with the Uno Platform team, and support from the wider Uno Platform community. We appreciate the importance of bridging divisions between platforms, and our Charts component demonstrates that our enthusiasm for barrier-breaking technologies like the Uno Platform continues to grow.”

The Charts component includes the following features:

13 chart types, spanning basic, correlational, and circular chart types.

Category, numerical, and date-time chart axis types.

Data markers and labels for easy readability.

Customizable chart appearance, including legends.

Interactive tools like tooltips, expand-on-touch circular chart series, zooming, and panning.

The Uno Platform is a comprehensive bridge technology that allows UWP developers to deploy their apps to iOS, Android, and WebAssembly. Syncfusion’s Charts component for the platform arrives just in time for UnoConf 2020, a half-day event for the Uno Platform community to gather virtually to take stock of the past year’s progress with the platform and look at where the next year is headed. This is the second UnoConf, with talks and presentations from the core Uno Platform team, Uno community leaders, and Microsoft representatives. Syncfusion is a silver sponsor of UnoConf 2020, hosting a virtual table for networking during the event.

If you are interested in learning more about UnoConf, visit the event’s official website.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 23,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.

About Uno Platform

Uno Platform is the only open source platform for building Mobile, Windows and Web (via WebAssembly) apps by using only C# and XAML. Tested on 400+ real projects, developers can build performant, single codebase, LOB apps today and take advantage of WebAssembly when ready. Visual Studio support and vibrant community allow skill and tooling reuse and project longevity. See more at www.platform.uno.

