Back-to-School Without Disruption: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Returns to School – From Home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla.– As COVID-related school closures continue into the fall and students, parents and teachers nationwide look to the start of the new school year with uncertainty, Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), an online public charter school, will welcome students for the 2020-2021 school year on August 12. OVCA is a tuition-free, public school at home option available for students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are proud to provide Oklahoma families with a consistent option for their education,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “At OVCA we bring public school home, with teachers who are experienced in online education and passionate about providing a personalized learning experience to each student. We can’t wait to start the new year with returning and new students.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, OVCA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded online sessions led by state-certified teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Teachers facilitate lessons and connect with students and families via phone and email. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

OVCA offers an education they might not otherwise have access to, with unique course offerings to prepare them for college and career opportunities, including concurrent enrollment in college courses for eligible students.

“The decision to move our family to online school is one of the best we’ve made,” said OVCA parent Christie Britton of Amber. “I have peace of mind knowing that my son’s education isn’t being disrupted and that he has a safe learning environment.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a safe environment, and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Throughout the school year, OVCA builds a sense of community though virtual clubs and student organizations, allowing students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

OVCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ovca.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board serving Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

