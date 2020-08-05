The Knot Launches Exclusive Wedding Registry Store With Thousands of Products, Offering Engaged Couples More Ways to Register for Exactly What They Want

New Digital Store Adds to Existing The Knot Registry All-in-One Platform, Featuring Cash Funds, Experiences, Charities, Partner Retail Registries and More

To-Be-Weds’ Demand Increases for Cooking, Bakeware and Coffee Maker Wedding Gifts During COVID-19

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the wedding registry experience evolves to meet the changing preferences of today’s to-be-weds, The Knot—the leading wedding planning and registry resource in the US that has helped over 20 million couples create personalized wedding registries—launched a new wedding registry store within the all-in-one The Knot Registry platform. With decades of experience as a trusted and comprehensive registry choice for couples in the US, The Knot Registry Store aims to simplify the registry experience for couples and guests by offering the most popular wedding gifts to register and buy, in addition to the brand’s existing registry offerings of cash funds, experiences, charities, partner retailers and more.

“ As one of the most anticipated experiences of wedding planning, creating a wedding registry is still a priority for couples planning during COVID-19, with most of our couples adding a mix of products, cash funds, experiences and charity components to their wish lists,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “ Based on our analysis from millions of weddings and decades of expertise, we launched The Knot Registry Store, a complement to our existing registry platform, that provides inspiration from curated collections and a digital store full of thousands of handpicked products for couples to add to their registries and guests to buy, all in one place.”

The Knot Registry Store

Within The Knot Registry Store, couples can build a unique wish list from thousands of must-have products across all of The Knot’s digital platforms—including web and the free wedding planning iOS and Android apps—that sync directly to their free wedding website on The Knot. In the digital store, couples will find inspiration for their own registries from The Knot’s expert curated collections, including celebrity registry must-haves, as well as the best new, budget-friendly and eco-conscious products across dozens of categories like cookware, kitchen appliances, travel, cleaning and organizing, smart home, entertaining essentials and more. Guests can find a registry via a couple’s wedding website or custom registry URL to easily shop and purchase gifts all in one place, which can be filtered by price, availability, or the couple’s “top picks.” In addition to items in The Knot Registry Store, couples can register for gift cards, experiences, cash, charity and products from top retail partners, all on one, easy-to-use platform—The Knot Registry.

Features of The Knot Registry Store include:

● Vast Assortment of the Most Coveted Products: With decades of experience, The Knot has helped more than 20 million couples create wedding registries unique to them, delivering the ability to register for the most loved gifts from top registry partners and share them with guests all in one place—The Knot. Building on its vast experience and knowledge of couples’ must-haves, The Knot created The Knot Registry Store filled with thousands of hand-selected products from the most loved and trusted brands based on industry experts and analysis from millions of real weddings. Couples can browse and add products to their wish lists across dozens of categories like bakeware, coffee and tea, kitchen tools and gadgets, travel, outdoor essentials and more, and guests can shop and purchase all within the store. The Knot Registry Store offers free shipping and easy returns, plus gift options at every guest’s budget. Guests can also filter by price and availability while shopping, and gift tracking allows couples to write easy thank-you notes.

● The Knot Registry Store Collections: Providing inspiration for couples who may already have the essentials, The Knot Registry Store collections help couples pack personality into their registry, while also helping those couples who are just starting their lives together. Couples can source inspiration from product-specific collections—like Kitchen Must-Haves and Happy Hour Staples—awards collections from The Knot Registry Awards, and celebrity and influencer curated registries.

○ Product Collections:

■ Most-Wanted Gifts

■ Kitchen Must-Haves

■ The Happiest Hour

■ Health Kick

■ Get Baking

■ Budget-Friendly Picks

■ And more

○ Awards Collections:

■ The Knot 2020 Registry Awards, which highlights the top gift picks from couples every year, along with ideas from The Knot Editors, and the best new, budget friendly and eco-conscious products.

○ Celebrity and Influencer Collections:

■ Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

■ More to come

● Couples Are Never Limited: The Knot Registry Store allows couples to register for gifts on one site where guests can shop and buy in one seamless experience. Never limited in what they can choose, couples can also register for cash, experiences and charities, as well as create registries from nearly 20 partner sites including Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more. The Knot Registry seamlessly syncs each registered product from The Knot Registry Store and partner retailers into one list so couples can easily manage and share their registry with guests through their wedding website or directly from their custom registry URL.

COVID-19 Wedding Registry Trends

As COVID-19 remains a reality for couples across the US, the shifting cadence of wedding ceremonies and celebrations has not impacted the fact that couples are still registering for gifts to start their newlywed lives together. Whether a couple hosts an intimate minimony on their original wedding date followed by a larger reception at a later time, or opts to postpone everything entirely, they still view creating a registry as one of the most exciting aspects of wedding planning—even in the midst of the pandemic.

● Couples Continue to Register: As to-be-weds spend more time at home, couples are registering and anticipating what their newlywed needs will be after they tie the knot. Couples are exploring new hobbies and activities together that in turn influence their registry decisions—like adding more bakeware products and kitchen appliances if they’ve spent more time together cooking, outdoor essentials for a newfound love of enjoying the fresh air through camping and hiking, or pet products and a new puppy cash fund if they’ve recently adopted a pet during the pandemic.

● Baking Becomes Most Popular Registry Category: Data from The Knot Registry shows couples are registering most for bakeware and barware essentials, with the most popular wedding registry gifts currently stainless steel mixing bowls, red and white wine glasses, nonstick cooking utensil sets, coffee and espresso makers and measuring cup sets.

● Coffee Essentials on the Rise for Registry Must-Haves: Couples are opting for coffee and espresso beverages at home in lieu of stopping by their local coffee shop or fueling up at their workplaces (as many are still working from home). As such, they are now registering for more coffee and espresso machines, and for the first time, this kitchen staple made its way onto the list of “most registered for” gifts during quarantine.

● Honeymoon Remains Top Pick for Cash Funds, New Home Funds Gain Momentum: Nowadays nearly 20% of couples on The Knot Registry create a cash fund for any and all newlywed needs, including honeymoon expenses, personal hobbies and even a wine club subscription, which has been a popular choice among many to-be-weds in 2020. Couples registering during COVID-19 are still prioritizing honeymoon funds (43% of couples who create a cash fund choose a honeymoon fund)—a sign that many are still planning a trip to celebrate their marriage at some point in the future—along with funds for new homes (up to 17% during COVID from 11% pre-pandemic). The popularity of home appliance funds also crept ahead of those for round-trip airfare, couples massages, drinks on the beach and snorkeling during COVID as well—another nod to couples cooking and baking more together at home—though these options all still remain in the top 10 cash fund choices by to-be-weds today.

● Guests Are Sticking to the Registry: Couples have likely spent days selecting products for their registry. With this, guests are buying gifts off a couple’s wedding registry—whether it be a product for starting their newlywed lives together, or a contribution to a cash/experience or charity fund.

● Guests Are Gifting Early (and Sometimes Twice): As a way to support couples who are dealing with wedding postponements and shifting their celebration plans, guests are often purchasing from the registry and gifting couples on their original wedding date, or the date of their intimate minimony or marriage ceremony. In addition, some guests are planning on contributing a second gift when it’s safe for the couple to host their rescheduled reception celebration. Guests typically have up until two months after the wedding to send gifts to the couple, with the same timeline applying to the couple’s newly postponed wedding reception date.

As the world adjusts to life during a global pandemic, and couples revisit priorities for their newlywed lives together, The Knot Registry and the launch of the brand’s new digital registry store remain the industry’s simplest and most comprehensive wedding registry experience for couples as they embark on the new chapter of marriage—as well as for guests as they shop for the perfect gift from a curated list personal to the to-be-weds they’re celebrating.

