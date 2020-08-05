 Lenovo’s LanSchool Partners with DNSFilter to Offer Schools Affordable Content Filtering and Threat Protection

LanSchool and DNSFilter provide powerful digital safety solutions at education-only pricing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LanSchool is announcing a partnership with DNSFilter to keep schools and students safer from harmful online content and cyber threats, whether learning happens in the classroom or remotely. This partnership provides enterprise quality features at affordable, education-only pricing — building on LanSchool’s 30-year commitment to enhance student safety.

As one of the only AI-driven solutions on the market, DNSFilter uses up-to-date, global threat feeds rather than static threat databases, allowing it to detect and eliminate new threats in real time. The solution also helps schools become compliant with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) with one click. Additionally, schools can establish policies that block access to streaming media sites to manage bandwidth usage.

“Schools are constantly under attack from botnets, malware, phishing, and other threats. There’s also a great deal of harmful content on the internet directed at students,” says Coby Gurr, General Manager at Lenovo Software. “LanSchool and DNSFilter aim to support teachers and students alike — and that means working to eliminate online threats before they can cause issues.”

As a critical part of Lenovo’s worldwide education solution, LanSchool provides award-winning classroom management software with features like web limiting and thumbnail monitoring that help protect students from online dangers. “The addition of DNSFilter to LanSchool’s existing offerings creates an affordable ecosystem designed to enhance student safety,” says Rich Henderson, Lenovo’s Director of Global Education Solutions.

Additionally, DNSFilter offers a roaming client, allowing the school or district to enforce filtering and security policies regardless of what network the device uses. These remote enforcement capabilities make it easier for schools to safely support both hybrid and distance learning environments when devices are not on campus.

Through this new partnership, districts and schools can go beyond using block lists and are able to access powerful content filtering and threat protection solutions. “Our product is unmatched when it comes to helping keep schools secure, and we are proud to partner with LanSchool, a respected name in edtech, to improve online student safety,” says Ken Carnesi, CEO & Co-Founder of DNSFilter.

LanSchool is a classroom management solution that empowers educators to guide learning, promote collaboration, and maximize learning time. With approximately 12 million global users, the solution is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Chromebook devices and can be cloud or locally hosted. For more information, visit lanschool.com.

Lenovo is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

DNSFilter is a cloud-based, AI-driven safety solution that provides faster and more reliable web filtering, threat protection, and content classification. Trusted by the Fortune 500, DNSFilter is also committed to helping K-12 schools protect their students from harmful content and digital threats without slowing down internet speeds.

