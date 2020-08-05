It’s Back to Online School as Usual for Insight School of Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–With a recent survey finding that 81 percent of Oklahoma educators are concerned for their health if they return to a brick-and-mortar school environment, families across the state are wondering what the new school year will bring. But for schools experienced in online education, going back to school is business as usual.

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school, will begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 12. ISOK offers students in grades 6-12 from across the state with an education model that will set them up for success through high school and beyond.

“We know how to navigate online learning,” said ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. “We are excited to kick-off a new school year and provide returning and new families with an option for their students to continue their education and prepare for the future without disruption.”

ISOK’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and support students via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions. The school’s block scheduling allows students to focus their courses and receive support through extended class sessions and real-time help from teachers.

With a personalized approach to learning, ISOK delivers engaging curriculum entirely online. In pursuit of their high school diplomas, ISOK students take advantage of the school’s rigorous curriculum and myriad support services to ensure their academic and personal success.

ISOK ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school with its Social and Emotional Learning program. Resources such as advisory sessions facilitated by specially trained staff are aimed at boosting self-confidence, promoting self-awareness, and building interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Support Team includes licensed social workers and other support personnel to help students stay on track with their academic and personal goals.

Enrollment is still open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ok.insightschools.net or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is a full-time online public charter school that serves at-risk students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.

