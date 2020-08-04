Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Its Online Doors for New School Year

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tennessee Virtual Academy—a program of Union County, TN Board of Education— is ready to get back to work providing Tennessee students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times.

TNVA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 8th grade. Teachers and students will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on August 4th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ school-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. TNVA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, TNVA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-certified teachers.

“TNVA’s unique, personalized approach to online learning allows teachers, staff, and families to tailor an education that is specific to each student,” said Julie Overholt, Vice President of Southern Region Schools at K12 Inc. “We are supporting them with the tools and guidance they need to succeed—both inside and outside the classroom.”

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are also available to help TNVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students choose TNVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit tnva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Tennessee Virtual Academy

Tennessee Virtual Academy is a full-time tuition-free public school that gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted TNVA partner of nine years, and one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about TNVA, visit TNVA.k12.com.

