    EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

    Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

    • Revenue decreased 4% to $117.9 million
    • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $15.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% to $50.2 million
    • Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.38, a decrease of 25%

    Six-Month Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights

    • Revenue decreased 1% to $239.9 million
    • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $37.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $106.5 million
    • Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.84, a decrease of 17%

    Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We were encouraged to see transaction volumes improve sequentially throughout the quarter as businesses re-open in Puerto Rico. Additionally, we continued to focus on new innovative solutions such as launching our contactless payment solution and expanding our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions. Despite the near-term pandemic impact on our results, we produced $87 million in operating cash flow year-to-date, $11 million ahead of prior year. We believe that our resilient business model, strong product set, and dedicated team position us well to build momentum over the longer term as we execute on our strategic plans.”

    Second Quarter 2020 Results

    Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $117.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared with $122.5 million in the prior year. Revenue decline in the quarter reflected a slowdown in transactions resulting from COVID-19 with sequential monthly recovery as businesses reopened in Puerto Rico partially offset by revenue benefit from new services in the business solutions segment. Additionally, prior year included hardware and software sales and the completion of several projects for approximately $2.5 million which did not recur.

    Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $15.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, a decrease of $11.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share as compared to the prior year.

    Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 42.6%, a decrease of approximately 460 basis points from the prior year. The year over year decrease in margin primarily reflects the impact of lower transactional revenues driven by COVID-19 as well as higher operational expenses.

    Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $27.8 million, a decrease of 25% compared with $37.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.38, a decrease of 25% compared to $0.51 in the prior year.

    Share Repurchase

    During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares, with total repurchases year-to-date of 336 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.73 per share for a total of $7.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, a total of approximately $23 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

    2020 Outlook

    Due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the economic impact globally of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance for 2020.

    Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

    The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10146512. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 11, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

    About Evertec

    EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

    The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

    EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

    Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

    Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

    Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

    The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

    Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company’s processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company’s systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH® network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes affecting Puerto Rico and/or the Caribbean, as well as other potential natural disasters; uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate at the end of 2021; the nature, timing and amount of any restatement; and the impact of a novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and measures taken in response to the outbreak on our revenues, net income and liquidity due to current and future disruptions in operations as well as the macroeconomic instability caused by the pandemic.

    Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

     

     

    Three months ended June 30,

     

    Six months ended June 30,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

     

    $

    117,937

     

     

    $

    122,548

     

     

    $

    239,879

     

     

    $

    241,384

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating costs and expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

     

    56,979

     

     

    52,601

     

     

    111,046

     

     

    102,620

     

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

     

    17,529

     

     

    15,064

     

     

    34,846

     

     

    30,203

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    17,839

     

     

    17,195

     

     

    35,634

     

     

    33,468

     

    Total operating costs and expenses

     

    92,347

     

     

    84,860

     

     

    181,526

     

     

    166,291

     

    Income from operations

     

    25,590

     

     

    37,688

     

     

    58,353

     

     

    75,093

     

    Non-operating (expenses) income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

     

    373

     

     

    257

     

     

    736

     

     

    516

     

    Interest expense

     

    (6,183

    )

     

    (7,373

    )

     

    (12,962

    )

     

    (14,924

    )

    Earnings of equity method investment

     

    193

     

     

    133

     

     

    531

     

     

    355

     

    Other income (expense)

     

    172

     

     

    (1,079

    )

     

    280

     

     

    (871

    )

    Total non-operating expenses

     

    (5,445

    )

     

    (8,062

    )

     

    (11,415

    )

     

    (14,924

    )

    Income before income taxes

     

    20,145

     

     

    29,626

     

     

    46,938

     

     

    60,169

     

    Income tax expense

     

    4,520

     

     

    2,489

     

     

    9,038

     

     

    6,298

     

    Net income

     

    15,625

     

     

    27,137

     

     

    37,900

     

     

    53,871

     

    Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

     

    141

     

     

    79

     

     

    205

     

     

    169

     

    Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

     

    15,484

     

    27,058

     

    37,695

     

    53,702

    Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Foreign currency translation adjustments

     

    1,067

     

    2,325

     

    (7,238

    )

     

    4,290

    Loss on cash flow hedges

     

    (678

    )

     

    (6,042

    )

     

    (12,537

    )

     

    (10,097

    )

    Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

     

    $

    15,873

     

     

    $

    23,341

     

     

    $

    17,920

     

     

    $

    47,895

     

    Net income per common share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.22

     

     

    $

    0.38

     

     

    $

    0.52

     

     

    $

    0.74

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.21

     

     

    $

    0.37

     

     

    $

    0.52

     

     

    $

    0.73

     

    Shares used in computing net income per common share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    71,864,499

     

    72,128,795

     

    71,938,574

     

    72,252,974

    Diluted

     

    72,774,365

     

    73,300,553

     

    73,019,219

     

    73,649,933

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (In thousands)

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

    Assets

     

     

     

     

    Current Assets:

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    146,920

     

     

    $

    111,030

     

    Restricted cash

     

    22,170

     

     

    20,091

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    91,744

     

     

    106,812

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    42,177

     

     

    38,085

     

    Total current assets

     

    303,011

     

     

    276,018

     

    Investment in equity investee

     

    12,355

     

     

    12,288

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    41,199

     

     

    43,791

     

    Operating lease right-of-use asset

     

    27,294

     

     

    29,979

     

    Goodwill

     

    395,625

     

     

    399,487

     

    Other intangible assets, net

     

    224,605

     

     

    241,937

     

    Deferred tax asset

     

    2,910

     

     

    2,131

     

    Net investment in leases

     

    457

     

     

    722

     

    Other long-term assets

     

    4,281

     

     

    5,323

     

    Total assets

     

    $

    1,011,737

     

     

    $

    1,011,676

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

    Current Liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accrued liabilities

     

    $

    54,756

     

     

    $

    58,160

     

    Accounts payable

     

    28,698

     

     

    39,165

     

    Unearned income

     

    22,103

     

     

    20,668

     

    Income tax payable

     

    10,874

     

     

    6,298

     

    Current portion of long-term debt

     

    14,250

     

     

    14,250

     

    Short-term borrowings

     

    15,000

     

     

     

    Current portion of operating lease liability

     

    5,806

     

     

    5,773

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    151,487

     

     

    144,314

     

    Long-term debt

     

    487,572

     

     

    510,947

     

    Deferred tax liability

     

    2,569

     

     

    4,261

     

    Unearned income – long term

     

    28,679

     

     

    28,437

     

    Operating lease liability – long-term

     

    21,888

     

     

    24,679

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    40,574

     

     

    27,415

     

    Total liabilities

     

    732,769

     

     

    740,053

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 71,862,860 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – 72,000,261)

     

    719

     

     

    720

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    3,568

     

     

     

    Accumulated earnings

     

    320,382

     

     

    296,476

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

     

    (49,784

    )

     

    (30,009

    )

    Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity

     

    274,885

     

     

    267,187

     

    Non-controlling interest

     

    4,083

     

     

    4,436

     

    Total equity

     

    278,968

     

     

    271,623

     

    Total liabilities and equity

     

    $

    1,011,737

     

     

    $

    1,011,676

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

     

     

    Six months ended June 30,

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash flows from operating activities

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    37,900

     

     

    $

    53,871

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    35,634

     

     

    33,468

     

    Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

     

    1,074

     

     

    835

     

    Operating lease amortization

     

    2,890

     

     

    3,579

     

    Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses

     

    922

     

     

    2,884

     

    Deferred tax benefit

     

    (1,214

    )

     

    (1,821

    )

    Share-based compensation

     

    7,122

     

     

    6,715

     

    Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles

     

    193

     

     

    645

     

    Earnings of equity method investment

     

    (531

    )

     

    (355

    )

    Decrease (increase) in assets:

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    14,387

     

     

    5,384

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    (4,102

    )

     

    (5,833

    )

    Other long-term assets

     

    1,141

     

     

    (3,060

    )

    (Decrease) increase in liabilities:

     

     

     

     

    Accrued liabilities and accounts payable

     

    (13,653

    )

     

    (17,955

    )

    Income tax payable

     

    4,988

     

     

    (4,713

    )

    Unearned income

     

    2,817

     

     

    4,004

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    (3,281

    )

     

    (2,877

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    965

     

     

    1,179

     

    Total adjustments

     

    49,352

     

     

    22,079

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    87,252

     

     

    75,950

     

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

     

     

     

    Additions to software

     

    (11,833

    )

     

    (20,023

    )

    Property and equipment acquired

     

    (6,614

    )

     

    (15,625

    )

    Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

     

     

     

    29

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (18,447

    )

     

    (35,619

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities

     

     

     

     

    Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

     

    (2,777

    )

     

    (6,162

    )

    Net borrowings under Revolving Facility

     

    15,000

     

     

     

    Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software

     

    (1,553

    )

     

    (818

    )

    Dividends paid

     

    (7,193

    )

     

    (7,227

    )

    Repurchase of common stock

     

    (7,300

    )

     

    (28,196

    )

    Repayment of long-term debt

     

    (24,123

    )

     

    (7,125

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

    (27,946

    )

     

    (49,528

    )

    Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    (2,890

    )

     

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    37,969

     

     

    (9,197

    )

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

     

    131,121

     

     

    86,746

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

     

    $

    169,090

     

     

    $

    77,549

     

    Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    146,920

     

     

    $

    64,025

     

    Restricted cash

     

    22,170

     

     

    13,524

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    $

    169,090

     

     

    $

    77,549

     

    EVERTEC, Inc.

    Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information

     

    Three months ended June 30, 2020

    (In thousands)

    Payment

    Services – 

    Puerto Rico &

    Caribbean

     

    Payment

    Services – 

    Latin America

     

    Merchant

    Acquiring, net

     

    Business

    Solutions

     

    Corporate and

    Other     (1)

     

    Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

    $

    27,461

     

     

    $

    19,797

     

     

    $

    24,764

     

     

    $

    55,495

     

     

    $

    (9,580

    )

     

    $

    117,937

     

    Operating costs and expenses

    17,453

     

     

    17,947

     

     

    12,230

     

     

    37,008

     

     

    7,709

     

     

    92,347

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    3,193

     

     

    2,815

     

     

    455

     

     

    4,381

     

     

    6,995

     

     

    17,839

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

    (178

    )

     

    584

     

     

    158

     

     

    684

     

     

    (883

    )

     

    365

     

    EBITDA

    13,023

     

     

    5,249

     

     

    13,147

     

     

    23,552

     

     

    (11,177

    )

     

    43,794

     

    Compensation and benefits (2)

    253

     

     

    835

     

     

    235

     

     

    472

     

     

    1,956

     

     

    3,751

     

    Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2,656

     

     

    2,656

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    13,276

     

     

    $

    6,084

     

     

    $

    13,382

     

     

    $

    24,024

     

     

    $

    (6,565

    )

     

    $

    50,201

     

    1. Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $7.3 million processing fee from Payments Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software developments and transaction processing of $2.3 million from Payment Services – Latin America to Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services – Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $4.3 million.
    2. Primarily represents share-based compensation.
    3. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

     

    Three months ended June 30, 2019

    (In thousands)

    Payment

    Services –

    Puerto Rico &

    Caribbean

     

    Payment

    Services –

    Latin America

     

    Merchant

    Acquiring, net

     

    Business

    Solutions

     

    Corporate and

    Other     (1)

     

    Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

    $

    30,482

     

     

    $

    21,106

     

     

    $

    26,793

     

     

    $

    55,183

     

     

    $

    (11,016

    )

     

    $

    122,548

     

    Operating costs and expenses

    13,630

     

     

    17,654

     

     

    15,230

     

     

    35,959

     

     

    2,387

     

     

    84,860

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    2,740

     

     

    2,547

     

     

    423

     

     

    4,479

     

     

    7,006

     

     

    17,195

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

    470

     

     

    1,601

     

     

    10

     

     

    34

     

     

    (3,061

    )

     

    (946

    )

    EBITDA

    20,062

     

     

    7,600

     

     

    11,996

     

     

    23,737

     

     

    (9,458

    )

     

    53,937

     

    Compensation and benefits (2)

    257

     

     

    173

     

     

    255

     

     

    529

     

     

    2,284

     

     

    3,498

     

    Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    362

     

     

    362

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    20,319

     

     

    $

    7,773

     

     

    $

    12,251

     

     

    $

    24,266

     

     

    $

    (6,812

    )

     

    $

    57,797

     

    1. Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations.

    Contacts

    Investors
    Kay Sharpton

    (787) 773-5442

    IR@evertecinc.com

