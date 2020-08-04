Domo Enhances its COVID-19 Global Tracker with Google and Apple Mobility Trends

Free Interactive Tracker Helps Anyone Understand the Impacts of COVID-19

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has updated its free, interactive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Tracker with community mobility data provided by Google and Apple. As contact tracing becomes more important in the global attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, this latest update arms decision makers with anonymized data that can help them understand the movement of people in specific communities across categories that range from grocery and pharmacy to retail and recreation.

Domo is also releasing a new deep dive into foot traffic by state through continuing a partnership with SafeGraph. The new SafeGraph content analyzes millions of anonymized samples of location data gathered from people’s cell phones to understand how individual foot traffic has changed compared to last year. The analysis shows industry and major brand information indexed to the prior year.

Domo’s COVID-19 Global Tracker uses the Domo platform to help anyone see and understand COVID-19 data, and embed any of the visualizations in their own websites or operations. This data has been leveraged by nearly 800 Domo customers wanting to keep their employees and customers up to date on the impact of COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, public and private organizations are faced with unique decisions about how to safely operate during this pandemic,” notes Ben Schein, Domo’s VP of Data Curiosity. “Understanding how people are moving helps inform their decisions on what steps should be taken to protect their employees, customers and families,” notes Ben Schein, Domo’s VP of Data Curiosity.

Originally launching in March of 2020, the powerful and free tool continues to update every 10 minutes aggregated, cross-checked data from sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer and Enigma.

Domo’s cloud-based platform offers a unique position in that organizations can input data sets critical to their particular focus for additional insight and embed the tool as a whole, or individual visualizations that are most relevant to their stakeholders. Domo’s tracker is fully available and interactive on mobile devices and to Domo customers via connectors as well.

To access the free tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking. To learn how organizations are using data to navigate through this environment, visit Domo’s Get Back To Work Resource Center at https://www.domo.com/getbacktowork.

