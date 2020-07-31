Pokémon Globally Launches First-Ever Board Game, Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy

The Pokémon Company International Delivers an Easy-to-Learn and Fun-to-Play Family Game Based on the Iconic Pokémon Trading Card Game

Designed for Trainers of all types, including parents and children who may be new to the Pokémon TCG, Battle Academy reimagines strategic Pokémon TCG gameplay as an easy-to-learn and fun-to-play experience for the whole family that comes in a classic board-game format.

“For more than 20 years, the beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game has connected people across the globe over their shared love of collecting cool cards, trading them with friends, and playing the official game,” said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “With Battle Academy, we are excited to give families a fun and accessible way to spend quality time together while bonding over something both kids and longtime fans of the franchise adore: Pokémon TCG cards.”

Including everything a Trainer needs to master the basics of the Pokémon TCG, each Battle Academy box comes with a two-player game board, three 60-card decks, tutorial guides, gameplay accessories, and a code card for the free-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Online on iOS, Android, and Pokemon.com.

For more information about Battle Academy, please visit Pokemon.com/BattleAcademy.

