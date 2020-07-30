Nintendo Download: Have a Blast With Fireworks and Dreams in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 2 – Enjoy atmospheric fireworks lighting up the sky above your island every Sunday in August at 7 p.m. Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky! With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home. While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. Plus, a new island backup service may be able to help recover your island if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, so you can get right back to building your island community. Lost Wing – Pilot a super-fast ship through brutal environments, and try to top the leaderboards. Featuring numerous challenges, ships, enemies and traps, it’s a shot of pure unadulterated adrenaline. Storm your way through three unique worlds, beat each stage and destroy the bosses. Featuring an original electronic soundtrack, multiple play modes, stages, ships and weapons, Lost Wing is a perfect challenge for the most demanding players. Lost Wing will be available on July 31. Skully – Hop, skip and roll your way to victory! On a mysterious remote island, a skull washes up on shore and is reawakened by an enigmatic deity. Dubbed Skully, the newly reanimated being has been summoned to intervene in a war between the deity’s three siblings, whose quarrel jeopardizes the island they call home. Fate has bestowed Skully with a second chance at “life” and his adventure will take him across a strange paradise as he seeks an end to the conflict that plagues the isle. Traverse a mysterious island by rolling through 18 different levels in seven distinct ecosystems, each packed with adventure, puzzles and unique dangers. Skully will be available on Aug. 4.

Nintendo Mobile Dr. Mario World One-Year Anniversary – The free-to-start Dr. Mario World game has reached its one-year milestone and the mobile game has continued to grow with fun new features. To mark the occasion, Dr. Mario World players can now receive 8-Bit Dr. Mario, a playable character with special skills, as a free login bonus. 8-Bit Dr. Mario is available now and can be acquired until Aug. 30 at 10:59 p.m. PT.



