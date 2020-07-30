FanDuel Sportsbook Spreads the Love As NBA Tips Off

For Every 2500 bets placed on Lakers, Spread Moves 1 Point in Lakers Favor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opening night of the Battle in the Bubble will feature the Lakers and Clippers facing off for a pivotal win, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving customers a chance to get an even bigger win when they place a legal sports bet on the game. Tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook, a division of FanDuel Group, will once again bring its innovative Spread the Love ™ promotion to customers to celebrate the return of the NBA on TNT.

For every 2,500 customers who bet on the Lakers in the special Spread the Love Market, FanDuel will move the spread one point in the Lakers favor. There’s no limit to how good this line can get and the line won’t stop increasing until fans stop betting, or the game tips off. New and current FanDuel Sportsbook customers can place a bet in the special Spread the Love Market to qualify and every wager placed in the market will receive the final spread regardless of what spread the bet is placed on.

“Spread the Love is one of our signature promotions and it’s exciting to watch the line move throughout the day, especially for such an important game on the first night of NBA action returning,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “There is no limit to how good this spread can get and it doesn’t matter what line you have when you place a wager, everyone will get the final spread.”

The Lakers spread began at -4 with odds at -110 and is now at +11 with a max bet of $50. Spread the Love promotional spreads were introduced into the legal sports betting market by FanDuel in 2019. The Indianapolis Colts wound up with a +51 spread against the Saints last December and the 76ers point spread closed at +59.5 against the Bucks earlier this year.

The FanDuel Sportsbook is available for download today in iOS and Android. To track the line movement throughout the day, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

*Must wager in the designated crowdfunding market. Max wager $50. Payout at -110. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit https://www.ncpgambling.org/

