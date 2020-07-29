DNSC Introduces the “Typhoon” C20590 MX, the World’s Lowest Cost 100 ppm Full-Color All-In-One MICR Inkjet System

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified Nano Solutions Corporation (DNSC) is pleased to announce availability of the Typhoon C20590 MX MICR (“Typhoon”), the world’s lowest cost 100 ppm, cut sheet, All-In-One inkjet system for general purpose, checks, and security applications. The system combines highest performance in its class with exceptionally low cost of ownership. It is available in 2 configurations: a) 4 color CMY-MICR and b) with 2 separate MICR and Black ink channels, plus 2 additional channels for any combination of spot color, invisible fluorescent (Red, Green, Yellow, Blue) and/or IR inks (780-1070nm). INKcrypt® DNA biomarkers for security and document authentication are tailored for each customer, are brand specific and can be added to all inks and print channels.

The Typhoon provides five separate paper input trays with a total capacity of up to 5,350-sheets, all within the footprint of a medium-size workgroup printer/copier. Dynamic switching of paper tray source for multi-substrate jobs is possible using optional PageDeck™ Workflow software. The Typhoon supports PC/MAC as well as most legacy platforms and PCL 5, PCL 6, PDF and PostScript®. It also works with most ANSI X9 compliant check creation solutions, enterprise workflow applications, direct mail, payroll, production jobs and data streams.

The system handles a wide variety of paper sizes, substrates and high-volume paper handling accessories. High Resolution Piezo Line Head Technology ensures vivid, full color, high quality prints at 600 x 2400dpi.

Typhoon Brochure

Typhoon Video

The Typhoon C20590 MX ALL-IN-ONE MICR INKJET is ideally suited for productivity expansion and replacement of less efficient or outdated alternatives. It covers most output applications from general print jobs, mailings, checks, booklets, posters and security documents for business workgroups, financial institutions and print shops, supporting work loads of up to 1.5 Million impressions per month. Contact DNSC for pricing and availability.

About Diversified Nano Solutions Corp.

Based in San Diego, California, with manufacturing facilities in the US and Europe, DNSC specializes in developing and manufacturing digital inks, nano materials and fluids for high-resolution, high-performance digital inkjet printing. DNSC provides unique ink development services, research and turn-key ink supply and fulfillment solutions world-wide. DNSC has developed an extensive product line under the x-nano™ brand, providing a range of solutions including high quality, low cost dye inks (Value-Series), pigment inks (Elite Series), special ultra-fast dry inks (S-Series), Magnetic MICR inks (K-Series), invisible fluorescent color (RGB) inks, Infrared-absorbing inks (I-Series), and special inks for food grade, textile and special effect applications (F-, T-, and X-Series). The company’s digital inks target dot-on-demand inkjet applications based on thermal and piezo print heads using aqueous, oil, energy curable (UV/LED) and eco-solvent based inks.

With the introduction of the Typhoon C20590 MX, DNSC adds a combined general-purpose, MICR, and special effect printing solution to its solution portfolio that bridges the price and performance gap between desktop/workgroup office printers and high-speed production systems. Typhoon maintenance and service is backed by a world leading inkjet system manufacturer, as well as third party/OEM service networks throughout the US.

Diversified NANO Solutions Corporation



George Promis, General Manager Inkjet Solutions



US: +1.858.924.1005



EU: +41.41 874 08 50



info@diversifiednano.com

www.diversifiednano.com