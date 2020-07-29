    • News

    BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020, Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.10 Per Share

    • GAAP Net Investment Income (“NII”) of $0.13 per share, or $8.8 million, provided second quarter distribution coverage of 129%.
    • Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share decreased 9.5% or $0.51 per share to $4.84 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis, largely driven by fair value declines in two portfolio companies.
    • Continued progress toward reducing non-core portfolio exposure, including exiting two positions. As a result, non-core positions represented 11% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2020, which was down from 28% a year ago.
    • Net leverage of 0.95x was up from 0.85x in comparison to the previous quarter, driven primarily by a decrease in NAV. Total liquidity for portfolio company investments, including cash, was approximately $124 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.
    • On May 1, 2020, shareholders approved a reduction of the minimum asset coverage ratio requirement to 150%. In conjunction with the reduction in the asset coverage ratio requirement, the management fee was reduced to 1.5% and the incentive fee rate was reduced to 17.5% subject to a 7% hurdle.
    • The Company amended its credit facility and extended the maturity by one year to June 5, 2023.

    NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, payable on September 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020. The distributions will be paid in a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock at the election of stockholders, with the total amount of cash to be distributed to all stockholders limited to 20% of the total distributions to be paid to all stockholders. The portion of the distributions not paid in cash will be paid in the form of newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock at the average closing stock price for the Company’s common stock on the five trading days beginning with September 15, 2020 and ending with September 21, 2020 (both days inclusive).

    “During the second quarter of 2020, our investment teams remained fully focused on managing and monitoring existing investments. In the midst of the pandemic-driven uncertainty, our newer, core investments have proven to be relatively resilient. Our investment in Gordon Brothers Finance Company (“GBFC”) was the largest contributor to the FMV decline during the quarter. GBFC’s underlying assets mainly consist of asset-backed loans. Deleveraging requirements from its senior lenders drove an increase in its cost of capital which had a negative impact on the value of its equity. The performance of AGY, a non-core investment, continued to be impacted by the persistently high price of a key raw material used in its production process, and by Covid-related softness in its revenues. On a combined basis, these two investments contributed approximately $38 million to the fair market value decline, while the rest of the portfolio had a positive aggregate contribution to the fair market value,” commented James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company.

    “We achieved further progress during the quarter on our stated goal of reducing exposure to non-core assets by selling and fully exiting the legacy positions in Sur La Table and US Well. As of June 30, 2020, the non-core exposure stood at 11% of total portfolio by fair market value, as compared to 14% for the prior quarter. We also continue to progress the portfolio construction objective of holding a diversified mix of income generating senior secured assets. Specifically, our current targets are: at least 50% first lien loans, 65-75 distinct portfolio companies and less than 5% of unsecured debt or equity positions.

    “We have taken the prudent step of paying a portion of the distribution in stock to bolster net asset value in the current operating environment. However, our goal remains to transition to an all cash dividend in the coming quarters. Our liquidity remains strong and unfunded commitments are small relative to the available liquidity as well as to the size of the overall portfolio. To further bolster NAV, BlackRock has elected to fully waive its incentive fee for the quarter which totaled $1.6 million.”

    Financial Highlights

     

    Q2 2020

    Q1 2020

    Q2 2019

    ($’s in millions, except per share data)

    Total

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

    Total

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

    Total

    Amount

     

    Per Share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net Investment Income/(loss)

    $8.8

     

    $0.13

     

    $9.6

     

    $0.14

     

    $11.2

     

    $0.16

     

    Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)

    $(36.2)

     

    $(0.53)

     

    $(68.8)

     

    $(1.00)

     

    $(21.8)

     

    $(0.31)

     

    Basic earnings/(losses)

    $(27.4)

     

    $(0.40)

     

    $(59.2)

     

    $(0.86)

     

    $(10.6)

     

    $(0.15)

     

    Distributions declared

    $6.8

     

    $0.10

     

    $9.5

     

    $0.14

     

    $12.4

     

    $0.18

     

    Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1

    $8.8

     

    $0.13

     

    $9.6

     

    $0.14

     

    $11.2

     

    $0.16

     

    Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1

    $(27.4)

     

    $(0.40)

     

    $(59.2)

     

    $(0.86)

     

    $(10.6)

     

    $(0.15)

     

    ($’s in millions, except per share data)

    As of June 30,

    2020

    As of March 31,

    2020

    As of December 31,

    2019

    As of June 30,

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total assets

    $663.8

     

    $691.3

     

    $774.1

     

    $756.7

     

    Investment portfolio, at fair market value

    $644.3

     

    $681.3

     

    $749.9

     

    $718.7

     

    Debt outstanding

    $319.3

     

    $308.0

     

    $313.6

     

    $252.7

     

    Total net assets

    $329.7

     

    $363.2

     

    $435.6

     

    $469.1

     

    Net asset value per share

    $4.84

     

    $5.35

     

    $6.33

     

    $6.82

     

    Net leverage ratio2

    0.95x

     

    0.85x

     

    0.70x

     

    0.53x

     

    ____________________
    1

    Non-GAAP basis financial measure. See Supplemental Information on page 8.

    2

     

    Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (B) NAV.

    Business Updates

    • Revolving Credit Facility Amendment: On May 22, 2020, the Company entered into a Fifth Amendment to the Credit Facility which (i) extends the maturity date on loans made under the Credit Facility from June 5, 2022 to June 5, 2023, (ii) changes the interest rate applicable to borrowings to LIBOR plus an applicable margin equal to either 2.00% or 2.25% depending on a ratio of the borrowing base to certain indebtedness, (iii) reduces the aggregate commitment under the Credit Facility from $340,000,000 to $300,000,000, (iv) makes certain changes to the calculation of the borrowing base, and (v) reduces the amount that the Company’s commitment may increase in size, under certain circumstances, from $750,000,000 to $375,000,000. The most recent amendment also modifies the financial covenants under the Credit Facility to (i) reduce the amount of shareholders’ equity required under the Credit Facility from $375,000,000 to $275,000,000, plus 25% of net proceeds from the sale of equity interests by the Company and its subsidiaries, (ii) reduce the minimum asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150% and (iii) incorporate a new senior coverage ratio to be maintained by the Company.
    • Reduced Exposure in Non-core Legacy Portfolio: We fully exited the investments in Sur La Table and US Well during the quarter. Sur La Table’s performance continued to be impacted by the prolonged pandemic-driven store closures. We sold our position in June prior to Sur La Table’s bankruptcy filing with the net proceeds resulting in a recovery at approximately $5 million below its prior quarter mark. US Well stock was sold with recoveries at approximately $1 million higher than its prior quarter mark. The non-core legacy asset book comprised 11% of our total portfolio by fair market value (7 portfolio companies) as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 14% at the end of the prior quarter. This is comprised of 9% in income-producing investments and 2% in non-accrual investments and equity, by fair market value, respectively. Our investments in Red Apple and AGY comprise 53% of the non-core book by fair market value.
    • Gordon Brothers Finance Company: As of June 30, 2020, BCIC’s investment in GBFC was $175.6 million at cost, up from $158.5 million at the prior quarter end. It consists of $130.7 million in unsecured notes, $34.3 million in preferred stock and $10.6 million in common stock (each at cost). The investment assets owned by GBFC mainly consist of asset-backed loans. The impact of the pandemic on the underlying performance of its portfolio remained relatively contained. However, Covid-related concessions requested by some of its underlying borrowers led GBFC’s senior secured lenders to require de-leveraging of its revolving credit facility. During the quarter, BCIC invested $17 million in GBFC’s unsecured notes, which are senior to the preferred and common stock in the capital structure. These proceeds, along with additional cash from the balance sheet, were used by GBFC to reduce the amount outstanding under its credit facility pursuant to its senior lenders’ requirement. As a portion of the lower priced revolver is replaced with increased borrowings on its higher priced junior capital, the cost of capital for GBFC increases. This, along with some impact of Covid on the portfolio, has reduced expected returns on our investment in GBFC equity. The fair market value in our preferred and common stock investments in GBFC declined by $23 million in the second quarter.
    • Share Repurchase Program: Under our existing share repurchase program, during the second quarter of 2020, no shares were repurchased. Cumulative repurchases since BlackRock entered into the investment management agreement with the Company in early 2015 total approximately 8.3 million shares for $54.0 million. Since the inception of our share repurchase program through June 30, 2020, we have purchased over 10.0 million shares at an average price of $6.62 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $66.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, 4,013,446 shares remained authorized for repurchase.

    Second Quarter Financial Updates

    • NII was $8.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Relative to distributions declared of $0.10 per share, our NII distribution coverage was 129% for the quarter. Total investment income declined by 6.4% compared to previous quarter mainly driven by one new non-accrual investment (AGY Holding Corp., first lien). Subsequent to June 30, 2020 through July 29, 2020, we have had no additional non-accruals.
    • NAV per share decreased 9.5% or $(0.51) per share to $4.84 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis, primarily due to the decline in FMV and realized losses on investments during the quarter totaling approximately 5.3%. The decline was largely concentrated in two investments – GBFC and AGY.
    • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we incurred base management fees of $2.7 million, and incentive management fees based on income of $1.6 million. Our advisor has voluntarily waived the incentive fees based on income of $1.6 million, resulting in no net incentive fees for the period. Since March 2017, $26.9 million of incentive management fees have been waived by the advisor on a cumulative basis. For incentive management fees based on gains, there was no accrual or payment as of June 30, 2020.
    • Tax characteristics of all 2019 distributions were reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Our 2019 distributions of $0.64 per share were comprised of $0.63 per share from various sources of income and $0.01 per share of return of capital. Our return of capital distributions totaled $1.99 per share from inception to December 31, 2019. At our discretion, we may carry forward taxable income in excess of calendar year distributions and pay a 4% excise tax on this income. We will accrue excise tax on estimated undistributed taxable income as required. There was no undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2019.

    Portfolio and Investment Activity*

    ($’s in millions)

    Three Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2020

    Three Months

    Ended

    March 31, 2020

    Three Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investment deployments

    $21.5

     

    $37.3

     

    $105.6

     

    Investment exits

    $22.6

     

    $37.3

     

    $45.6

     

    Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period

    52

     

    52

     

    38

     

    Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities, at fair market value

    9.9%

     

    10.3%

     

    11.7%

     

    % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at fair market value

    59%

     

    60%

     

    53%

     

    % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured debt, at fair market value

    27%

     

    23%

     

    21%

     

    % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at fair market value

    14%

     

    17%

     

    26%

     

    Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost

    (excluding investments below $5.0 million)

    $21.8

     

    $21.2

     

    $25.0

     

    *Balance sheet amounts above are as of period end

    		 
    • We deployed $21.5 million during the quarter while exits of investments totaled $22.6 million, resulting in a $1.1 million net decrease in our portfolio due to investment activity.
    • Our deployments consisted of two new portfolio companies and two investments into existing portfolio companies, which consisted of the following:
         

    New Portfolio Companies

         
    • $1.0 million 9.75% first lien senior secured note and $0.3 million funded L + 5.50% first lien term loan to Calceus Acquisition, Inc. (Cole Haan), a brand apparel and shoe retailer; and
         
    • $0.8 million funded L + 8.50% first lien term loan (with an additional $0.3 million unfunded at close) to Puppet, Inc., a software solution provider focusing on infrastructure and application workflow;
         

    Incremental Investments

         
    • $17.0 million of incremental L + 11.00% unsecured debt to GBFC; and
         
    • $0.8 million of incremental 12.00% first lien term loans to AGY Holding Corp.
       
    • Our sales and repayments were primarily concentrated in two portfolio company exits, two partial sales and one partial repayment:
         
    • $21.2 million full sale of our first lien term loan in Sur La Table, Inc., a non-core legacy position, resulting in proceeds received of $8.7 million;
         
    • Sale of approximately 4.3 million common shares in U.S. Well Services Inc., a non-core legacy position, resulting in proceeds received of $2.2 million;
         
    • $4.4 million partial sale of our investment in Kaseya Traverse Inc., consisting of $4.0 million in first lien term loan, $0.3 million in revolving term loan, and $0.1 million in delayed draw term loan;
         
    • $2.7 million partial repayment of First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC, consisting of $2.2 million in subordinated debt and a return of capital of $0.5 million in LLC units; and
         
    • $2.5 million partial sale of Bluefin Holding, LLC second lien term loan.
    • Total committed capital and outstanding investments of BCIC Senior Loan Partners (“SLP”), at par, amounted to $230.2 million and $229.7 million, respectively, to 22 borrowers. During the second quarter, there were no deployments, and repayments were approximately $0.5 million. As of June 30, 2020, SLP had one investment on non-accrual status.

    • As of June 30, 2020, there were five non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 2.7% and 10.7% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as compared to four non-accrual investment positions of approximately 2.4% and 6.9% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and cost, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The Company’s non-core investment in AGY Holding Corp. first lien loan was a new non-accrual this quarter, while Sur La Table, a prior non-accrual, was exited. The average internal investment rating of the portfolio at fair market value at June 30, 2020 was 1.93 as compared to 1.86 as of the prior quarter end.

    • During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net realized and unrealized losses were $36.2 million, primarily due to depreciation in portfolio valuations during the quarter.

    Liquidity and Capital Resources

    • At June 30, 2020, we had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $120.8 million of availability under our credit facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately $123.9 million of availability for portfolio company investments. The committed but unfunded portfolio obligations at June 30, 2020 were $4.5 million (excluding the $11.6 million LP commitment to SLP, which is completely discretionary). We believe that there is sufficient liquidity to meet all of the Company’s obligations and selectively deploy new capital.

    • Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.95x at quarter-end, and our 201% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with available debt capacity under its asset coverage requirements of $164.3 million. Further, as of quarter-end, approximately 82% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a business development company.

    • On July 7, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.10 per share, or $6.81 million, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2020, as announced on May 6, 2020. Out of the total dividend of $6.81 million, approximately $1.36 million was paid in cash and $5.45 million was paid in approximately 2.03 million shares of the Company’s common stock issued at a price of $2.68200 per share (representing the average closing stock price for the Company’s stock on the five trading days beginning with June 23, 2020 and ending with June 29, 2020 (both days inclusive)). As a result, subsequent to the quarter (on July 7, 2020) our NAV has increased by approximately $5.45 million, attributable to the portion of dividend paid in shares.

    Conference Call

    BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation will host a webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the teleconference by dialing, from the United States, (888) 394-8218, or from outside the United States, +1(323) 794-2588, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. and referencing the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Conference Call (ID Number 5704073). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the Investor Relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

    Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 5704073.

    Prior to the webcast/teleconference, an investor presentation that complements the earnings conference call will be posted to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s website within the Presentations section of the Investors page (http://www.blackrockbkcc.com/news-and-events/disclaimer).

    About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

    BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

    The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component, and by making direct preferred, common and other equity investments in such companies.

     

    BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

    Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

     

     

    June 30,
    2020

    December 31,
    2019

    Assets

     

     

     

     

    Investments at fair value:

     

     

     

     

    Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $377,024,167 and $389,156,775)

    $349,076,281

     

    $377,136,394

     

    Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $19,960,866 and $65,825,475)

    10,787,073

     

    22,473,524

     

    Controlled investments (cost of $401,862,889 and $400,561,551)

    284,423,232

     

    350,249,163

     

    Total investments at fair value (cost of $798,847,922 and $855,543,801)

    644,286,586

     

    749,859,081

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    3,087,966

     

    14,678,878

     

    Receivable for investments sold

    5,828,007

     

    1,871,435

     

    Interest, dividends and fees receivable

    8,111,557

     

    5,708,324

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

    2,516,649

     

    1,945,709

     

    Total Assets

    $663,830,765

     

    $774,063,427

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

     

    Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $1,831,742 and $2,298,004)

    $319,275,045

     

    $313,569,694

     

    Interest and credit facility fees payable

    496,576

     

    757,472

     

    Distributions payable

    6,813,994

     

    9,637,075

     

    Base management fees payable

    2,708,862

     

    3,251,194

     

    Incentive management fees payable

    1,849,597

     

    1,849,597

     

    Payable for investments purchased

    236,250

     

    7,312,500

     

    Accrued administrative services

    375,704

     

    372,407

     

    Other accrued expenses and payables

    2,400,691

     

    1,704,507

     

    Total Liabilities

    334,156,719

     

    338,454,446

     

    Net Assets

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized, 78,151,541 and 77,861,287 issued and 68,139,955 and 68,836,255 outstanding

    78,152

     

    77,861

     

    Paid-in capital in excess of par

    849,878,667

     

    849,240,398

     

    Distributable earnings (losses)

    (453,985,914)

     

    (351,040,023)

     

    Treasury stock at cost, 10,011,586 and 9,025,032 shares held

    (66,296,859)

     

    (62,669,255)

     

    Total Net Assets

    329,674,046

     

    435,608,981

     

    Total Liabilities and Net Assets

    $663,830,765

     

    $774,063,427

     

    Net Asset Value Per Share

    $4.84

     

    $6.33

     

    BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

    Consolidated Statements of Operations

     

     

    Three Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2020

    (Unaudited)

     

    Three Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2019

    (Unaudited)

     

    Six Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2020

    (Unaudited)

     

    Six Months

    Ended

    June 30, 2019

    (Unaudited)

    Investment Income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash interest income

     

    $7,600,731

     

    $6,813,152

     

    $15,722,654

     

    $12,755,169

    PIK interest income

     

    1,358,694

     

    255,924

     

    2,454,125

     

    496,108

    Fee income

     

    17,087

     

    437,339

     

    63,254

     

    912,746

    Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

     

    8,976,512

     

    7,506,415

     

    18,240,033

     

    14,164,023

    Non-controlled, affiliated investments:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash interest income

     

    118,000

     

    1,204,631

     

    243,474

     

    2,426,882

    PIK interest income

     

    112,958

     

    14,401

     

    221,789

     

    14,401

    PIK dividend income

     

     

     

     

    220,480

    Fee income

     

    1,436

     

     

    2,871

     

    Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments

     

    232,394

     

    1,219,032

     

    468,134

     

    2,661,763

    Controlled investments:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash interest income

     

    5,486,595

     

    5,859,065

     

    10,902,430

     

    12,759,803

    PIK interest income

     

    180,156

     

    960,266

     

    1,053,664

     

    960,266

    Cash dividend income

     

    2,566,148

     

    4,103,165

     

    5,473,651

     

    8,294,868

    Fee income

     

    61,153

     

    3,238

     

    64,340

     

    125,100

    Total investment income from controlled investments

     

    8,294,052

     

    10,925,734

     

    17,494,085

     

    22,140,037

    Other Income

     

     

    5,075

     

     

    5,075

    Total investment income

     

    17,502,958

     

    19,656,256

     

    36,202,252

     

    38,970,898

    Expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Base management fees

     

    2,708,862

     

    3,020,614

     

    6,004,549

     

    5,943,762

    Incentive management fees

     

    1,608,740

     

    2,245,935

     

    3,533,138

     

    4,526,771

    Interest and credit facility fees

     

    4,359,441

     

    3,761,328

     

    8,571,715

     

    7,153,762

    Professional fees

     

    544,845

     

    495,474

     

    1,069,857

     

    968,517

    Administrative services

     

    375,704

     

    337,634

     

    689,265

     

    700,939

    Director fees

     

    152,500

     

    175,000

     

    337,250

     

    368,000

    Investment advisor expenses

     

    87,500

     

    87,500

     

    175,000

     

    175,000

    Other

     

    507,916

     

    549,031

     

    966,439

     

    1,027,059

    Total expenses, before incentive management fee waiver

     

    10,345,508

     

    10,672,516

     

    21,347,213

     

    20,863,810

    Incentive management fee waiver

     

    (1,608,740)

     

    (2,245,935)

     

    (3,533,138)

     

    (4,526,771)

    Expenses, net of incentive management fee waiver

     

    8,736,768

     

    8,426,581

     

    17,814,075

     

    16,337,039

    Net Investment Income

     

    8,766,190

     

    11,229,675

     

    18,388,177

     

    22,633,859

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss):

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net realized gain (loss):

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

     

    (12,316,751)

     

    (23,721,329)

     

    (12,311,266)

     

    (23,395,840)

    Non-controlled, affiliated investments

     

    (42,238,921)

     

     

    (43,774,013)

     

    (269,226)

    Net realized gain (loss)

     

    (54,555,672)

     

    (23,721,329)

     

    (56,085,279)

     

    (23,665,066)

    Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

     

    11,084,426

     

    23,828,458

     

    (15,942,530)

     

    21,144,405

    Non-controlled, affiliated investments

     

    42,458,272

     

    (13,791,497)

     

    34,178,158

     

    (9,230,583)

    Controlled investments

     

    (35,387,880)

     

    (8,277,465)

     

    (66,790,209)

     

    (3,780,398)

    Foreign currency translation

     

    239,587

     

    142,737

     

    (337,060)

     

    277,067

    Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

     

    18,394,405

     

    1,902,233

     

    (48,891,641)

     

    8,410,491

    Net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

     

    (36,161,267)

     

    (21,819,096)

     

    (104,976,920)

     

    (15,254,575)

    Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

     

    $(27,395,077)

     

    $(10,589,421)

     

    $(86,588,743)

     

    $7,379,284

    Net Investment Income Per Share—basic

     

    $0.13

     

    $0.16

     

    $0.27

     

    $0.33

    Earnings (Loss) Per Share—basic

     

    $(0.40)

     

    $(0.15)

     

    $(1.27)

     

    $0.11

    Average Shares Outstanding—basic

     

    68,117,628

     

    68,836,255

     

    68,365,792

     

    68,836,930

    Net Investment Income Per Share—diluted

     

    $0.13

     

    $0.16

     

    $0.27

     

    $0.32

    Earnings (Loss) Per Share—diluted

     

    $(0.40)

     

    $(0.15)

     

    $(1.27)

     

    $0.11

    Average Shares Outstanding—diluted

     

    85,111,365

     

    85,829,992

     

    85,359,529

     

    85,830,667

    Distributions Declared Per Share

     

    $0.10

     

    $0.18

     

    $0.24

     

    $0.36

    Contacts

    Investor Contact:
    Nik Singhal

    212.810.5427

    Press Contact:
    Brian Beades

    212.810.5596

    Read full story here

