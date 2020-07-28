Phunware Enables Safer Gatherings with New “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the release of its new mobile application software, Healthy Spaces, to help people and businesses track and monitor personal health information and gather together more safely by tech-enabling pre-screening, health and safety protocols.

In the initial release of the mobile application, Healthy Spaces allows users to build their own health profile which includes tracking, recording and evaluating key activities, habits and symptoms. Users can then create, manage and join groups across their professional and social networks for easy monitoring and check-ins. The user profiles help to maintain healthy spaces by making key health attributes, like daily temperature, easily accessible for review prior to safely gathering.

“The world is looking for ways to restart the economy and feel comfortable being social again,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We leveraged over a decade of mobile experience to design, develop and deploy Healthy Spaces, so people and businesses will have the tools they need in a mobile-first world to combat uncertainty and gather again in a safer, more responsible way.”

In addition to being available as a stand-alone mobile application, Healthy Spaces will soon be available for integration into existing iOS and Android mobile applications using a proprietary software development kit (SDK). Existing Phunware customers will be able to leverage the Healthy Spaces SDK and access additional features through the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, enabling a safer return to work for businesses, return to campus for academic institutions and return to being social for other groups and organizations.

Capabilities of MaaS with the addition of the Healthy Spaces SDK will include, but will not be limited to:

Providing individuals and groups with pre-screening guidelines and questions upon arrival at a location

Tracking important health, habits and risk information among individuals and groups through user profiles

Reviewing and determining if an individual or group is approved to gather based on health attributes and potential risks associated

Managing and enforcing social distancing and health protocols, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications

Monitoring and tracing movements and activities – subject to facility readiness and integration of Phunware’s Location Based Services SDK

Healthy Spaces is currently available on iOS in the App Store. Phunware intends to launch Healthy Spaces on Google Play for Android users next month.

Click here to learn more about how Healthy Spaces can help users be together apart and safely together.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

