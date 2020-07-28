    • News

    MicroStrategy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Posted on

    TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).

    MicroStrategy’s second quarter results were solid in the context of the challenging global economic environment and highlighted by double-digit subscription services revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability. We are encouraged by the adoption of the MicroStrategy Cloud and HyperIntelligence® as customers look for the best way to make fast, data-driven decisions,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

    We continue to make significant progress streamlining our cost structure and improving our operating efficiency. We now believe we are in a position to drive consistent and meaningful profitability going forward while also continuing to invest in revenue growth. This has given us the confidence to more actively utilize our strong balance sheet, which together with our improved operational performance provides multiple opportunities to generate substantial long-term value for our shareholders,” continued Mr. Saylor.

    Capital Allocation Strategy

    MicroStrategy today announced a new capital allocation strategy. With more than $500 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and an operating plan that anticipates generating material free cash flow going forward, MicroStrategy intends to return up to $250 million to its shareholders over the next 12 months. In addition, under this capital allocation strategy, MicroStrategy will seek to invest up to another $250 million over the next 12 months in one or more alternative investments or assets, which may include stocks, bonds, commodities such as gold, digital assets such as bitcoin, or other asset types. Both of these strategies will depend on market conditions.

    Phong Le, President & CFO, MicroStrategy Incorporated, said, “MicroStrategy is announcing a capital allocation strategy that reflects a new direction in its commitment to capital stewardship. We believe the business will be able to generate material excess cash going forward and are confident that we can manage our day-to-day business and achieve reasonable growth objectives with approximately $50 million of operating cash. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to return a portion of this excess cash to our shareholders and invest a portion in assets with potentially higher returns than holding cash.”

    Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

    • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $110.6 million, a 6.1% decrease, or a 4.3% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $22.8 million, a 16.1% decrease, or a 13.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Product support revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $70.0 million, a 4.0% decrease, or a 2.4% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Other services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $17.7 million, a 1.0% increase, or a 2.4% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2019.
    • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $86.6 million, representing a 78.3% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 78.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $80.3 million, a 17.4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019.
    • Income from Operations: Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million versus loss from operations of $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense, was $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.
    • Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million, or $0.35 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $20.4 million, or $1.98 per share on a diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, MicroStrategy completed the sale of its Voice.com domain name for a gain of $21.8 million, net of tax (the “Domain Name Sale”). Excluding the impact of the Domain Name Sale, non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis.
    • Cash and Short-term Investments: As of June 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $530.9 million, as compared to $565.6 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $34.8 million. During the second quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy repurchased 90,136 shares of its class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $11.1 million. As of June 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had 7.7 million shares of class A common stock and 2.0 million shares of class B common stock outstanding.

    The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in our “2Q 2020 Financial Results” presentation, which will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

    MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iPad, MicroStrategy Library for iPhone, or MicroStrategy Library for Android tablet and smartphone.

    Recent Business Highlights

    The following are some key business highlights from the second quarter of 2020:

    • Numerous leading organizations, such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO., LTD., and Dubai Health Authority, purchased HyperIntelligence.
    • MicroStrategy 2020 Update 1 provided modern, consumer-grade experiences to every role across the enterprise, improving usability of multiple workflows such as dossier authoring, exporting, mobile linking, and more.
    • MicroStrategy 2020 Update 2 delivered new capabilities for business users, analysts, and architects via a new MicroStrategy application, enhancements to Dossier® and HyperIntelligence, and improvements to data connectors and Workstation.
    • MicroStrategy introduced Expert.Now, a new service for its customers and partners to connect immediately and face-to-face with MicroStrategy’s best and brightest experts. Subscribers in need of instant help or advice can connect with MicroStrategy’s team of analysts, architects, developers, and data scientists to build reports or dossiers, design HyperIntelligence cards or mobile apps, integrate new data sources, upgrade their platform, migrate to the cloud, or receive general support.

    Conference Call

    MicroStrategy will be discussing its second quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EDT. To access the conference call, dial (844) 824-7425 (domestically) or (716) 220-9429 (internationally) and use conference ID 7154964. A live and archived webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes until August 4, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestically) or (404) 537-3406 (internationally) using the passcode 7154964.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation arrangements, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impact from the Domain Name Sale in the second quarter of 2019, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

    MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact from the Domain Name Sale, which is outside of our normal business operations. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

    About MicroStrategy Incorporated

    MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

    MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Cloud, HyperIntelligence, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy Library, MicroStrategy 2020, Dossier, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

    This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy’s new offerings, including MicroStrategy 2020; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

    MSTR-F

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Six Months Ended

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    14,816

     

     

    $

    20,121

     

     

    $

    27,400

     

     

    $

    38,412

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    8,021

     

     

     

    7,104

     

     

     

    15,989

     

     

     

    14,248

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    22,837

     

     

     

    27,225

     

     

     

    43,389

     

     

     

    52,660

     

    Product support

     

     

    70,038

     

     

     

    72,978

     

     

     

    141,196

     

     

     

    144,428

     

    Other services

     

     

    17,709

     

     

     

    17,534

     

     

     

    37,423

     

     

     

    36,015

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    110,584

     

     

     

    117,737

     

     

     

    222,008

     

     

     

    233,103

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    514

     

     

     

    552

     

     

     

    1,184

     

     

     

    1,071

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    3,792

     

     

     

    3,489

     

     

     

    7,856

     

     

     

    7,087

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,306

     

     

     

    4,041

     

     

     

    9,040

     

     

     

    8,158

     

    Product support

     

     

    6,837

     

     

     

    7,721

     

     

     

    13,555

     

     

     

    14,788

     

    Other services

     

     

    12,846

     

     

     

    13,588

     

     

     

    25,939

     

     

     

    28,577

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    23,989

     

     

     

    25,350

     

     

     

    48,534

     

     

     

    51,523

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    86,595

     

     

     

    92,387

     

     

     

    173,474

     

     

     

    181,580

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

     

     

    34,951

     

     

     

    48,273

     

     

     

    74,469

     

     

     

    97,033

     

    Research and development

     

     

    25,867

     

     

     

    27,764

     

     

     

    51,968

     

     

     

    55,979

     

    General and administrative

     

     

    19,449

     

     

     

    21,180

     

     

     

    40,781

     

     

     

    43,784

     

    Total operating expenses

     

     

    80,267

     

     

     

    97,217

     

     

     

    167,218

     

     

     

    196,796

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

     

    6,328

     

     

     

    (4,830

    )

     

     

    6,256

     

     

     

    (15,216

    )

    Interest income, net

     

     

    563

     

     

     

    3,013

     

     

     

    2,418

     

     

     

    5,579

     

    Other (expense) income, net

     

     

    (1,995

    )

     

     

    29,431

     

     

     

    (1,561

    )

     

     

    28,835

     

    Income before income taxes

     

     

    4,896

     

     

     

    27,614

     

     

     

    7,113

     

     

     

    19,198

     

    Provision for income taxes

     

     

    1,509

     

     

     

    7,220

     

     

     

    3,069

     

     

     

    6,710

     

    Net income

     

    $

    3,387

     

     

    $

    20,394

     

     

    $

    4,044

     

     

    $

    12,488

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic earnings per share (1):

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    1.99

     

     

    $

    0.41

     

     

    $

    1.21

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share

     

     

    9,739

     

     

     

    10,240

     

     

     

    9,858

     

     

     

    10,283

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings per share (1):

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    1.98

     

     

    $

    0.41

     

     

    $

    1.21

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share

     

     

    9,741

     

     

     

    10,310

     

     

     

    9,886

     

     

     

    10,350

     

    (1)

    Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    420,899

     

     

    $

    456,727

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    1,221

     

     

     

    1,089

     

    Short-term investments

     

     

    109,972

     

     

     

    108,919

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

     

    123,794

     

     

     

    163,516

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    16,887

     

     

     

    23,195

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    672,773

     

     

     

    753,446

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

     

    45,300

     

     

     

    50,154

     

    Right-of-use assets

     

     

    81,543

     

     

     

    85,538

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    14,596

     

     

     

    8,024

     

    Deferred tax assets, net

     

     

    18,834

     

     

     

    19,409

     

    Total Assets

     

    $

    833,046

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities

     

    $

    31,468

     

     

    $

    33,919

     

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    40,806

     

     

     

    48,792

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    167,643

     

     

     

    187,107

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    239,917

     

     

     

    269,818

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    5,910

     

     

     

    4,344

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    98,283

     

     

     

    103,424

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    30,452

     

     

     

    30,400

     

    Deferred tax liabilities

     

     

    24

     

     

     

    26

     

    Total Liabilities

     

     

    374,586

     

     

     

    408,012

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    0

     

    Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 15,903 shares issued and 7,651 shares outstanding, and 15,888 shares issued and 8,081 shares outstanding, respectively

     

     

    16

     

     

     

    16

     

    Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    600,851

     

     

     

    593,583

     

    Treasury stock, at cost; 8,252 shares and 7,807 shares, respectively

     

     

    (720,755

    )

     

     

    (658,880

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

     

    (9,187

    )

     

     

    (9,651

    )

    Retained earnings

     

     

    587,533

     

     

     

    583,489

     

    Total Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

    458,460

     

     

     

    508,559

     

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

    $

    833,046

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

    *

    Derived from audited financial statements.

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands)

     

     

    Six Months Ended

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    4,044

     

     

    $

    12,488

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

     

    5,828

     

     

     

    3,623

     

    Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets

     

     

    4,085

     

     

     

    4,064

     

    Credit losses and sales allowances

     

     

    990

     

     

     

    796

     

    Net realized loss on short-term investments

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    41

     

    Deferred taxes

     

     

    273

     

     

     

    (3,219

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    5,337

     

     

     

    6,053

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

     

    21,022

     

     

     

    5,985

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    (493

    )

     

     

    7,089

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    195

     

     

     

    96

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    (1,823

    )

     

     

    (8,396

    )

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    (8,708

    )

     

     

    (8,082

    )

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    347

     

     

     

    33,489

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    (4,662

    )

     

     

    (4,316

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    86

     

     

     

    (509

    )

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

     

    26,521

     

     

     

    49,202

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments

     

     

    10,000

     

     

     

    369,603

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

    (1,162

    )

     

     

    (8,432

    )

    Purchases of short-term investments

     

     

    (9,928

    )

     

     

    (212,248

    )

    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

     

     

    (1,090

    )

     

     

    148,923

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

     

     

    1,902

     

     

     

    1,836

     

    Purchases of treasury stock

     

     

    (61,875

    )

     

     

    (48,244

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

     

    (59,973

    )

     

     

    (46,408

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (1,154

    )

     

     

    33

     

    Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (35,696

    )

     

     

    151,750

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

     

    457,816

     

     

     

    110,786

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

     

    $

    422,120

     

     

    $

    262,536

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Six Months Ended

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    14,816

     

     

    $

    20,121

     

     

    $

    27,400

     

     

    $

    38,412

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    8,021

     

     

     

    7,104

     

     

     

    15,989

     

     

     

    14,248

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    22,837

     

     

     

    27,225

     

     

     

    43,389

     

     

     

    52,660

     

    Product support

     

     

    70,038

     

     

     

    72,978

     

     

     

    141,196

     

     

     

    144,428

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    16,578

     

     

     

    15,494

     

     

     

    35,019

     

     

     

    32,097

     

    Education

     

     

    1,131

     

     

     

    2,040

     

     

     

    2,404

     

     

     

    3,918

     

    Total other services

     

     

    17,709

     

     

     

    17,534

     

     

     

    37,423

     

     

     

    36,015

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    110,584

     

     

     

    117,737

     

     

     

    222,008

     

     

     

    233,103

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    514

     

     

     

    552

     

     

     

    1,184

     

     

     

    1,071

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    3,792

     

     

     

    3,489

     

     

     

    7,856

     

     

     

    7,087

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,306

     

     

     

    4,041

     

     

     

    9,040

     

     

     

    8,158

     

    Product support

     

     

    6,837

     

     

     

    7,721

     

     

     

    13,555

     

     

     

    14,788

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    10,168

     

     

     

    11,909

     

     

     

    21,596

     

     

     

    24,894

     

    Education

     

     

    2,678

     

     

     

    1,679

     

     

     

    4,343

     

     

     

    3,683

     

    Total other services

     

     

    12,846

     

     

     

    13,588

     

     

     

    25,939

     

     

     

    28,577

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    23,989

     

     

     

    25,350

     

     

     

    48,534

     

     

     

    51,523

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

    $

    86,595

     

     

    $

    92,387

     

     

    $

    173,474

     

     

    $

    181,580

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL

    (in thousands)

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    100

     

     

    $

    481

     

     

    $

    633

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    17,934

     

     

     

    16,561

     

     

     

    15,393

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    142,543

     

     

     

    161,670

     

     

     

    152,866

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    7,066

     

     

     

    8,395

     

     

     

    7,894

     

    Total current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    167,643

     

     

    $

    187,107

     

     

    $

    176,786

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    168

     

     

    $

    293

     

     

    $

    405

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    90

     

     

     

    97

     

     

     

    116

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    5,152

     

     

     

    3,417

     

     

     

    3,083

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    500

     

     

     

    537

     

     

     

    571

     

    Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    5,910

     

     

    $

    4,344

     

     

    $

    4,175

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total current and non-current:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred product licenses revenue

     

    $

    268

     

     

    $

    774

     

     

    $

    1,038

     

    Deferred subscription services revenue

     

     

    18,024

     

     

     

    16,658

     

     

     

    15,509

     

    Deferred product support revenue

     

     

    147,695

     

     

     

    165,087

     

     

     

    155,949

     

    Deferred other services revenue

     

     

    7,566

     

     

     

    8,932

     

     

     

    8,465

     

    Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments

     

    $

    173,553

     

     

    $

    191,451

     

     

    $

    180,961

     

    *

    Derived from audited financial statements.

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    EXCLUSION OF SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Six Months Ended

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Reconciliation of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

    $

    6,328

     

     

    $

    (4,830

    )

     

    $

    6,256

     

     

    $

    (15,216

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    2,226

     

     

     

    3,036

     

     

     

    5,337

     

     

     

    6,053

     

    Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

     

    $

    8,554

     

     

    $

    (1,794

    )

     

    $

    11,593

     

     

    $

    (9,163

    )

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    EXCLUSION OF DOMAIN NAME SALE

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

    		 

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Six Months Ended

     

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

    June 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss):

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    3,387

     

     

    $

    20,394

     

     

    $

    4,044

     

     

    $

    12,488

     

    Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    (21,778

    )

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    (21,778

    )

    Non-GAAP net income (loss)

     

    $

    3,387

     

     

    $

    (1,384

    )

     

    $

    4,044

     

     

    $

    (9,290

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings per share

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    1.98

     

     

    $

    0.41

     

     

    $

    1.21

     

    Gain from Domain Name Sale, net of tax (per diluted share)

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    (2.12

    )

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    (2.11

    )

    Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

     

    $

    0.35

     

     

    $

    (0.14

    )

     

    $

    0.41

     

     

    $

    (0.90

    )

    Contacts

    MicroStrategy Incorporated

    Michael Bizovi

    ir@microstrategy.com
    (703) 848-8600

