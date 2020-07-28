Accomplished Global Sales Leader, Ed Carter, Joins Zimperium as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, today announced that Ed Carter has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging more than 20 years of leadership experience, Carter will play a strategic role in accelerating Zimperium’s industry-leading growth and expansion by leading all global sales and channels.

“We are excited to welcome Ed to the Zimperium team,” said Shridhar Mittal, chief executive officer of Zimperium. “Ed is a strategic, driven and transformative sales leader with proven experience spanning both high-growth start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. Ed also brings a unique background as a commissioned Air Force officer where he served in both operations and finance in the space and intelligence sectors. All of these experiences will prove invaluable to Zimperium, our customers and our partners.”

Carter has spent more than twenty years in technology including seventeen in leadership roles with SaaS companies specializing in IT Resilience, Customer Experience Management, Datacenter Infrastructure, and Corporate Performance Management.

Prior to joining Zimperium, Carter was the CRO at Zerto where he led the company’s double digit growth across both Enterprise and Managed Service Provider markets. Before Zerto, Carter held senior sales roles at Sprinklr and VCE, driving hyper growth strategies and execution models. Prior to VCE, Carter spent nine years with Applix, Cognos, and IBM culminating in two acquisitions (Cognos and IBM).

“Zimperium is an exceptional organization with word-class solutions, services and people,” Carter said. “Mobile devices are no longer the forgotten endpoints since they have access to, or contain, all of the information of a traditional endpoint. I am looking forward to introducing the unique value of Zimperium’s best-of-breed solutions to customers and partners around the world.”

About Zimperium

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS and Chromebooks threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium offers the most complete protection for mobile devices and apps against device, network, phishing and malicious app risks and attacks.

Zimperium was the first mobile threat defense (MTD) provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

