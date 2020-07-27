Papa John’s Looks to Hire 10,000 More Team Members as the Pandemic Continues

Team members can earn an affordable college education as two new partners join best-in-class Dough & Degrees Tuition Assistance Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Papa John’s International announced the company recently hired 20,000 team members, including many who were displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is again stepping up efforts to hire another 10,000 additional team members over the next few months. The pizza company remains committed to meeting the high demand for quality meals.





Papa John’s is also expanding its best-in-class college tuition benefit program, “Dough & Degrees,” including the addition of two new partners, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and University of Maryland Global Campus. Those schools join Purdue University Global in offering Papa John’s corporate and franchise team members, as well as their immediate family members, significantly reduced college tuition options.

“ We want to make it quick and simple for team members to join Papa John’s and immediately begin earning an income. An added benefit is access to a long-term pathway toward sustained personal and professional growth,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer. “ COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and learn. With this significant expansion to our first-of-its-kind college tuition program, our team members will have the opportunity to earn not only a paycheck, but also a college degree.”

Team members can choose from a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs in various fields of study across the three institutions. All coursework is done online through each school’s programs, making it a great choice for continuing education, especially when many brick-and-mortar colleges and universities are facing the challenge of holding in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNHU and University of Maryland Global Campus offer a variety of programs made affordable for team members, with some options costing around $2,500 per semester for franchise team members—far less than a typical college degree. Most programs utilize low or no-cost materials, and in some cases, additional scholarships may be available to further reduce tuition costs.

“ We are pleased to join with Papa John’s in support of their commitment to extending educational opportunities to employees and further developing workforce skills,” said UMGC President Javier Miyares. “ For more than 70 years, UMGC has emphasized quality academic programs and a student support system that address the specific needs of working adults, and our online programs are designed to fit education around students’ busy lives and careers.”

“ We are thrilled to team up with Papa John’s to make a college degree more achievable for thousands of corporate and franchise team members across the nation,” said Sarah Normand, SNHU Workforce Partnerships Senior Vice President and Executive Director. “ Our hope is that this partnership will allow Papa John’s team members to achieve their educational goals, and also help the organization attract and retain talent.”

To learn more about how to apply at Papa John’s or more about Dough & Degrees, visit DoughandDegrees.com

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace. With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission—to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs. A pioneer in distance education since 1947, UMGC today is harnessing the power of learning science and technology to deliver high quality, low cost, accessible higher education.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University(SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 86-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of March 29, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

