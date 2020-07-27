Homespire Mortgage Provides New Loan Support For Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homebuyers—Homespire Mortgage, a leading national residential mortgage lender, announced its Homeownership for Healthcare Heroes Program, a new initiative to recognize and support our nation’s healthcare workers during the pandemic crisis.

Recognizing the vital role of our healthcare community and its ongoing dedication and commitment amid the COVID-19 response, Homespire’s Homeownership for Healthcare Heroes Program will waive all lender fees for qualified borrowers on all mortgage loan purchase options (an average estimated savings of $1,520). Eligible program participants include doctors, nurses, and administrative professionals, as well those working in doctor’s offices, nursing homes, and as home healthcare professionals.

“We are both grateful and humbled by the tremendous hard work, bravery and selflessness our healthcare workers show as they continue to take care of us during these difficult times,” said Michael Rappaport, president for Homespire Mortgage. “At Homespire, we want to recognize these everyday heroes in the communities where we serve and assist them with their dreams of homeownership.”

This company-wide program will be available for the remainder of the year on all qualifying applications submitted during this time. To apply today and for more information on the program, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com/zero-lender-fees.

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 36 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

