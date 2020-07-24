Union Home Mortgage Strengthens Hometown Ties Signing Voice of the Tribe Play-By-Play Broadcaster Tom Hamilton as Spokesperson

Builds on announcement as first ever Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today the extension of its partnership with the Cleveland Indians, signing play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton as an official spokesperson. As the first ever Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians, Union Home Mortgage is more excited than ever to get things underway at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

“There’s such a hometown pride that exists with the Tribe. People grew up with this team. For many, it’s practically part of their family,” said Tom Hamilton, play-by-play announcer and ‘voice of the Cleveland Indians’ for more than three decades. “The folks at Union Home Mortgage have the same pride. It’s a local company that believes in treating its Partners, and its customers, like a part of the family. I think that’s what makes this a really special combination.”

Hamilton will be heard on the air, and in several other venues, as an official spokesperson for Union Home Mortgage. The relationship builds on Union Home’s role as the Cleveland Indians first ever Official Mortgage Partner. The deal includes ballpark signage, including a large installation on the outfield wall, as well as first-of-its-kind on field signage. Union Home Mortgage also sponsors Tribe coverage on WTAM 1100 AM, part of the Cleveland Indians Radio Network.

“Union Home Mortgage has already shown itself to be an incredible partner to the Tribe,” said Brian Barren, Cleveland Indians President of Business Operations. “Union Home Mortgage puts people first in everything they do. It shows in the way they do business and in how our partnership has developed. We’re excited to be working alongside them.”

“It’s a dream come true for us,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “There’s nothing like Indians baseball in Northeast Ohio and it wouldn’t be the same without Hammy. Just like the Tribe, Union Home Mortgage plays as a team. We pride ourselves on being accountable, competitive, and having a commitment to turn our customers into raving fans. That’s why this fits so well.”

Union Home Mortgage is a licensed independent mortgage banker in 44 states and the District of Columbia. The company has grown its loan production from just over $1.5 billion in 2015 to more than $6 billion today. The company calls its more than 1,300 employees ‘Partners’, to signify the deep cooperation and teamwork embedded in its culture.

For more information on the company and career opportunities, visit unionhomemortgage.com.

About Union Home Mortgage



Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $6 billion in responsible lending per year.

