Raise Marketplace LLC Launches Slide Mobile Payments App for Consumers to Earn Unlimited 4% Cash Back at Retail Locations Nationwide

Slide Partners Directly with Lowe’s, Chipotle, Ulta Beauty and More, Generating Instant Rewards and Enabling Contactless Checkout

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raise Marketplace LLC, the leading mobile payments company behind the Raise gift card app, today launched Slide, the iOS and Android mobile payments app where consumers can earn unlimited 4% cash back instantly when paying online or in store through contactless checkout. Slide’s initial retailer partners include Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, Chipotle, and more than 150 retailers in 100,000 nationwide locations.

While most mobile payment apps are solely payment mechanisms, Slide takes it one step further by enabling savings for consumers at retail locations where they already shop, putting money back in their pockets. There are no hidden fees and no limit on the amount they can earn.

Users can link Slide to their credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay, and deposit funds ahead of time to earn an extra 1% on every purchase and speed up the payment process at checkout. At checkout, users simply select a brand, enter the purchase amount and input the serial number online at point of sale or scan a barcode on their phones in store. As soon as a purchase is complete, users earn instant cash back in their Slide app. Users can apply their earnings toward their next Slide purchase or, once earnings reach $15, securely cash out their funds to their Venmo or PayPal account.

Slide was created under the leadership of Jay Klauminzer, CEO of Raise Marketplace LLC, a leading mobile payments company that helps consumers save money and drives growth for businesses. Raise Marketplace LLC is backed by top venture capital and technology firms including PayPal, Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and New Enterprise Associates. Slide is the company’s second product, having previously launched the Raise mobile payments platform that saves millions of shoppers money with discounted gift cards on every purchase. Jay has held several leadership roles at both DoorDash and Groupon.

“ Through our success with Raise and in talking with our customers, we know that value and convenience are two uncompromisable aspects of any digital experience,” said Klauminzer, CEO of Raise Marketplace LLC. “ With all of the payment platforms and loyalty programs from retailers today, we’ve created a single destination for instant rewards that consumers can easily incorporate into their daily shopping routines. Our goal was to combine the speed, simplicity and accessibility of digital payments with a cash back model, making mobile payments easier and more rewarding than ever before for both retailers and consumers.”

Slide acts as a mobile engagement tool for retailers, driving traffic, incremental sales and brand loyalty through cash back. While most retailers have to update their point of sale systems to accommodate new forms of mobile payment, Slide’s technology works with retailers’ pre-existing gift card rails, eliminating the cost and time it takes to set up new point of sale systems.

For more information, please go to GetSlide.com or download it in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Slide:

Slide is the only mobile payment app that offers unlimited 4% cash back on every purchase. The power of Slide happens at contactless payment systems at 150 retailers in 100,000 nationwide locations, including Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty and Chipotle. At checkout, users simply select a brand, enter their purchase amount and input the serial number online to pay easily and quickly at the point of sale or scan a barcode on their phones in store. They earn consistent rewards on each payment and can instantly cash out their funds to Venmo or PayPal after they’ve earned $15 or apply their earnings toward their next Slide purchase—no uploading a receipt or extra steps required. There are no hidden fees and no limit on the amount of cash back that users can earn. Slide was created by Raise Marketplace LLC, the makers of the Raise mobile app that saves millions of shoppers money on every purchase with discounted gift cards.

Raise Marketplace LLC:

Raise Marketplace LLC is a leading mobile payments company that creates powerful payment mechanisms that drive growth for today’s modern businesses and help consumers save money. It’s backed by top venture capital and technology firms including Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, and PayPal. The company’s first product, Raise, is a website and mobile app where millions of consumers earn instant cash back and save money on purchases from 4,000+ retailers. Over 3 million users already rely on Raise and the service has saved them more than $170 million to date. The company’s second product, Slide, is the only mobile payment app that offers unlimited 4% cash back on every purchase. Raise Marketplace LLC is based in Chicago.

Contacts

Jenny Chao



Moxie Communications Group



jenny@moxiecommunicationsgroup.com

408.655.8162