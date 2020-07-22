LibDib Unveils Native Mobile App Enabling Licensed Buyers to Restock their Shelves

LibDib Mobile is now available for restaurants, bars and retailers in 6 states

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Florida—LibDib™, the web-based wholesale alcohol distributor, today unveiled the industry’s first mobile app allowing restaurants, bars and retailers to purchase small-batch wine and spirits from their distributor. LibDib Mobile is now free to download in the Apple store (Android version is coming soon). Licensed Buyers can download the app by texting APP to (844) 542-3421, directly from the app store or by visiting the LibDib website.

“LibDib Mobile offers retailers, bars and restaurants the convenience they need and power they deserve when discovering, ordering and restocking,” said Richard Brashears, CTO at LibDib. “Our enhanced consumer-style B2B experience in the native mobile app works seamlessly with our existing web and cloud technology. Now, customers can choose from two great ways to shop LibDib’s portfolio of emerging and small batch products.”

Innovative features include:

A high-quality e-commerce and shopping experience. Licensed buyers can purchase wine and spirits directly from their mobile device.

The ability to create weekly, seasonal and special order lists.

Access to order history and the ability to schedule and place reorders.

SMS notifications for delivery updates and reorders.

Maker-supplied rich content.

Via LibDib, Buyers gain access to hard to find brands. The LibDib “book” is an easily searchable e-commerce marketplace filled with hundreds of unique products. Products are delivered via state regulations and as the distributor, LibDib handles invoicing, payment processing, collections, state reporting, and compliance. LibDib is available for Makers from around the world to sell their products into six available markets.

LibDib mobile is currently available to licensed buyers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, and New York. The app is free to download for licensed restaurants, bars and retailers. To get started, Buyers simply sign up online or via LibDib Mobile, upload their license and start shopping.

LibDib is a proud partner of RNDC, one of the nation’s largest wine and spirits wholesalers. The partnership allows both companies to quickly expand web-based three-tier distribution to a wide range of states.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages enabled through a proprietary desktop and mobile friendly web platform. LibDib is available to any Maker and using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers legally and efficiently purchase wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016, launched in March 2017, and is based in San Jose, California with 24 employees, LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

LibDib and the LibDib logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of LibDib, LLC. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

