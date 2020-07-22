HMBradley Debuts Credit Card That Offers Up to 3% Cashback with Rewards That Adjust to Your Spending Habits

Company launches feature-rich mobile app to make digital banking easier than ever before

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HMBradley, the digital banking platform built to reward savers, today announced that its new HMBradley rewards credit card has arrived, offering consumers 3% cashback for purchases in their highest spending category, 2% for the next highest category, and 1% for all additional charges each month. The card automatically adapts to how customers spend their money, removing the constraints of typical rewards cards. The HMBradley card, issued by Hatch Bank, is available through the company’s first-of-its-kind One-Click Credit approval process.





The company also unveiled its new full-featured mobile app. The app builds on the industry’s most comprehensive digital banking experience and allows customers to create savings Plans and build healthy financial habits, opt into HMBradley’s one of a kind One-Click Credit, and send and receive money from anywhere.

Designed for Modern Consumers’ Financial Lives

The new HMBradley Credit Card expands HMBradley’s core banking offering with an everyday rewards credit card that allows users to earn 3% cashback on purchases in their top monthly spending category and boost accountholders’ Savings Tiers on their HMBradley Deposit Accounts. Its unique 3-2-1 reward structure automatically adapts to how customers choose to spend their money; it doesn’t lock them into spending in particular categories or require complicated calculations or formulas to determine how many points are earned. It simply pays higher cashback rates based on their top spending categories. The card is offering 3% cashback on users’ top spending category for each statement cycle, 2% cashback on the second highest spend category, and 1% cashback on everything else. Cardholders who spend at least $100 per month with their HMBradley card are also eligible for a bump up to their next Savings Tier level.

HMBradley cards are available for Deposit Account Customers who opt-in via the company’s unique One-Click Credit offering, which enables customers to click a single button in their “Credit Offers” dashboard in order to claim their credit offers. When the customer accepts an HMBradley offer, they can see their credit limit, the cost of the credit offered, and the credit terms.

Mobile to Meet Customer Needs

In addition to the HMBradley card, the company released its meticulously designed mobile app. The app is highly intuitive. Its user-friendly interface makes it fast and easy for accountholders to do everything from viewing their transactions, balances, and Savings Tiers, to setting up savings Plans and automatic Plan contributions, or accepting credit offers. The app also makes it simple for users to manage or lock/unlock their cards on the go, open a new credit card and add it to Apple Wallet immediately, and more.

The app is now available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“We created HMBradley to provide a better way for people to bank; every aspect was designed with their needs and concerns in mind,” said Zach Bruhnke, co-founder and CEO of HMBradley. “The HMBradley Credit Card takes all of the guesswork out of rewards so that consumers can use it however and whenever they want. Similarly, we made it just as easy to bank via mobile as it is over a laptop or desktop with an experience we feel is superior to other traditional banking options.”

About HMBradley

HMBradley built a modern digital banking platform for savers. It rewards everyone, regardless of income, for developing sound financial habits. Founded in 2019 with support from fintech visionaries. To learn more, please visit HMBradley.com.

About Hatch Bank

California-based Hatch Bank is a digital-first bank improving how people save, spend, borrow, and send money by creating strategic relationships with fintech companies. Hatch Bank provides a fintech platform called “Powered by Hatch” with API connectivity and industry-leading expertise in loans, deposits, and payments verticals. For more information, visit hatchbank.com or contact hello@hatchbank.com. Member FDIC.

