Cure.fit, India’s Most Popular Health and Fitness App, Expands into United States

Company brings fresh face and introduces proprietary energy meter to users.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#curefitapp—Cure.fit, India’s most popular health and fitness app, today announced its expansion into the United States. In response to increased demand for its award-winning platform, the app is available effective immediately on iOS and Android.

Cure.fit is an integrative health app that includes all facets of a healthy lifestyle on one platform. It has holistic health offerings across physical fitness and workouts, healthy food and mental well-being. The app provides workout classes across multiple formats—dance, yoga, and strength, through the day, allowing users ample opportunities to choose the format at the time of their choice. Led by star trainers, Cure.fit tracks performance with its Energy Meter, allows users to compete with others in real-time, and offers weekly reports.

The platform’s proprietary Energy Meter helps users understand the effort they put into each workout. Once the camera is enabled, explosive movements can be captured and the user is assigned an energy score which lets them compete with others in the class to obtain a class ranking at the end of each session.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 75 percent of adults do not meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities and less than five (5) percent of adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Only one in three adults received the recommended amount of physical activity each week. Moreover, approximately 90 percent of Americans eat more sodium than is recommended for a healthy diet and the reduction of sodium could save up to $20 billion a year on medical costs.

“This is an exciting time for Cure.fit as our rapid growth will afford millions of new users in the United States the opportunity to enjoy our app during a time when people need it the most,” said Mukesh Bansal, CEO, Cure.fit. “Due to Covid-19 and the changing culture, there is a demand for effective methods of working out without having to spend thousands of dollars on equipment or leaving the house. We offer a positive experience for anyone looking to work out, cook, or meditate. Our Energy Meter not only keeps users engaged throughout the entire class, it also gives them a goal to help achieve their desired level of fitness.”

Founded in 2016 by successful serial entrepreneurs Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit has raised $400 million from Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners, Temasek, and IDG Ventures, along with participation from Chiratae Ventures and Oaktree Capital. Mukesh Bansal comes to Cure.fit with almost two decades of technology experience and co-founded Myntra in 2007 that went on to become India’s largest online fashion retailer.

“Our goal has always been to offer our users a seamless and outstanding experience,” said Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Cure.fit. “By merging real-time instruction and motivation with our proprietary Energy Meter, coupled with world-class trainers, the user experience of group fitness classes is second to none.”

About Cure.fit

Cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd is India’s leading holistic health and wellness platform. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, the app aims to address preventative healthcare measures through a combination of fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more information visit www.curefit.com.

