Skydance and Paramount Pictures Announce Original Animated Musical Fantasy Spellbound For Global Release on November 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydance and Paramount Pictures today announced that original animated musical fantasy Spellbound, which Paramount Pictures has committed to co-finance and release globally, is now slated for November 11, 2022. Skydance Animation’s first original feature film, Luck, will be released domestically on February 18, 2022 with a worldwide rollout to follow. Today’s announcement marks the continued expansion of the decade-long partnership between the storied Hollywood studio and David Ellison’s prolific media company, which now encompasses feature film, animation and television.

President of Skydance Animation Holly Edwards said, “Luck and Spellbound create rich worlds and compelling characters that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s incredibly exciting to see our team of legendary creatives working around the clock and across the globe to bring these pictures to life.”

“Luck and Spellbound mark the next phase of Skydance and Paramount’s commitment to feature animation for the theatrical experience,” said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson. “These films not only continue our longstanding relationship with Skydance, but, along with Paramount Animation’s own upcoming films, mean we will be releasing event-level animated films for years to come.”

Spellbound, set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, reunites director Vicky Jenson (Shrek, winner of the first-ever Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature and the Academy Award-nominated Shark Tale) with her Shrek producer David Lipman, who has recently joined the project.

Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), whose work has earned her an Olivier Award, a Tony® Nomination and the designation of Writers Guild of America West’s Animation Writers Caucus lifetime achievement honoree.

Legendary composer and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas) is writing the original score and songs. Menken has won more competitive Academy Awards than any living person and is also the recipient of numerous other awards including Golden Globes®, Grammys®, Drama Desk Awards and a Tony.

Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater (Tangled) has been tapped to pen the lyrics. In addition to his Grammy, Slater has also been nominated for three Tony Awards, two Emmys®, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Grammy Award-winner Chris Montan (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen) serves as executive music producer.

Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes (Secret of the Wings, The Pirate Fairy), features the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck and must join with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Led by animation visionary John Lasseter and industry veteran Holly Edwards, Skydance Animation features full production capabilities across two continents, with more than 350 creatives based in Los Angeles and Madrid. In addition to its roster of feature films, Skydance Animation has a slate of soon-to-be-announced high-end television series in various stages of development.

