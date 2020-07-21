ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus Secures Workstations and Applications with Conditional Access Based on Risk Factors

Helps IT Admins Authorize Resource Access Without Affecting User Experience

Supports risk factors such as device type, geo-location, and IP address

Works with 14 advanced authentication methods including biometrics and YubiKey

Download a 30-day free trial of ADSelfService Plus at http://mnge.it/Vev

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that ADSelfService Plus, an integrated Active Directory (AD) self-service password management and single sign-on (SSO) solution, now offers Conditional Access Policy that uses predefined risk factors such as IP address or device type to authorize user access for workstations, applications, and more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic mandating employees to adopt teleworking, cybercriminals are actively seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in enterprise environments. For most employees, remote work means they no longer work from their office, but from different locations, devices, and sometimes even different time zones. In such cases, admins need advanced authentication other than employing one set of default authentication techniques such as SMS or email passcodes for all users. They need controls that enable them to trigger different decisions based on a set of pre-defined conditions.

“With so many employees working beyond the corporate firewall, and on devices not under the IT team’s direct control, IT decision makers must rethink their approach to risk reduction for unauthorized access to resources,” said Parthiban Paramasivam, director of product management, ADSelfService Plus. “ADSelfService Plus’ Conditional Access Policy ensures that every access request is judged based on multiple risk factors without impeding employee productivity.”

Step up security using ADSelfService Plus

ADSelfService Plus’ Conditional Access Policy offers a new way of using the already available authenticators including biometrics, YubiKey, and Microsoft Authenticator. It helps admins ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data via workstations, applications, and some ADSelfService Plus features including SSO, Self-Service Password Reset and Account Unlock, Change Password and Directory Self-Update. Put simply, conditional access policies help admins to block or grant access to sensitive resources based on multiple pre-defined criteria. ADSelfService Plus’ Conditional Access Policy considers risk factors such as:

User location IP address range Device type Business hours

For example, admins can configure a policy that requires MFA for users, excluding the ones in a specific IP range or in a targeted location. Admins can also combine the enabled conditions using AND, OR and NOT operators to create a condition logic, which decides the validity of the user request. Essentially, ADSelfService Plus’ Conditional Access Policy adds another facet to the user identification process to observe the user access requests and manage access to resources appropriately.

Pricing and Availability

Conditional Access Policy is available immediately in the latest version of ADSelfService Plus. Pricing for ADSelfService Plus starts at $1,195 annually. A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available for download at http://mnge.it/TMb.

ADSelfService Plus also offers a free edition for up to 50 users. The Free edition supports all the features of the Professional edition, including Conditional Access MFA, single sign-on and password self-service. It can be downloaded at http://mnge.it/q3w.

About ADSelfService Plus

ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus is an integrated Active Directory self-service password management and single sign-on solution. It offers password self-service, password expiration reminders, a self-service directory updater, a multi-platform password synchronizer and single sign-on for cloud applications. ADSelfService Plus also offers both Android and iOS mobile apps to facilitate self-service for end users anywhere, at any time. ADSelfService Plus supports IT help desks by reducing password reset tickets and spares end users the frustration caused by computer downtime. For more information about ADSelfService Plus, visit http://mnge.it/Vev.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises — including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.

Contacts

Ahana Vissa



ManageEngine



(925) 924-9500, ext. 7292



pr@manageengine.com