Avangrid Renewables Celebrates Renewable Power Partnership Supporting Apple Prineville Data Center

Montague Wind and Gala Solar will power Apple’s data center in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) today celebrate a growing renewable energy partnership, recognizing the newly-completed Montague Wind Farm, in Gilliam County, Ore., and continued output of the Gala Solar project, in Crook County, Ore. The facilities will supply renewable energy to Apple through power purchase agreements.

Montague Wind achieved commercial operation on October 24, 2019. The facility has a total capacity of 200.85 MW and consists of 56 Vestas turbines. Gala Solar, located outside of Prineville, Ore., consists of approximately 160,000 Sunpower solar panels and has a total capacity of 69.9 MWdc. Gala Solar achieved commercial operation on October 31, 2017. Together, the two projects generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 60,000 homes.

“Thanks to Apple’s leadership, these two projects will continue generating and delivering clean electricity for decades to come,” said Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “We are proud to continue to grow our footprint in the Pacific Northwest and of the enduring economic foundation that these projects provide to rural Oregon communities.”

In addition to the clean energy delivered to Apple, the Montague Wind Farm and Gala Solar provide substantial economic benefits to surrounding communities. Over 400 people were employed in the construction of the two projects, and the projects support approximately 15 full time positions through their operation. The projects will provide an estimated $86 million to local communities over their lifetimes in the form of taxes and landowner lease payments.

Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland and has a significant operational footprint in Oregon. The company’s 11 wind and solar generation facilities in the state represent a total investment of approximately $2 billion since 2001.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities primarily using wind power. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Learn about the Iberdrola Group’s global pandemic response at its COVID-19 Hub.

Contacts

Media Contact: