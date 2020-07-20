Allego Launches “Adapter’s Advantage: Breakthrough Moments that Lead to Success” Podcast Series

Episodes feature inspiring stories of transformation from industry leaders

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, has launched a new podcast designed to educate and inspire in a time of unprecedented change. “Adapter’s Advantage: Breakthrough Moments that Lead to Success” is hosted by Allego President and Co-Founder Mark Magnacca, and features interviews with sales, training, and other industry leaders who share their personal journeys of transformation and how they adapt to an ever-changing world.

“Adapter’s Advantage” podcast segments are informative and based on real-world experiences that listeners can apply to their own lives. Additionally, anyone responsible for sales training, enablement, or learning and development can gain valuable insights to help themselves and their organizations adapt to this time of tremendous disruption.

“During a time when everything seems to be changing on a day-by-day basis, it’s more important than ever to be able to shift your mindset to overcome new challenges,” said Magnacca. “I’m grateful and excited to share these inspirational stories with the world because they each offer a unique perspective that listeners can relate to, learn from, and apply to their own situations.”

Each podcast episode reveals the “story behind the story” and shows how moments of informal learning and collaboration can lead to new ways of thinking. Interviews focus on guests’ inflection points, shining light on the breakthrough moments that had a significant impact on their overall success.

“The first four guests I had the pleasure of interviewing for the podcast come from completely different arenas: an ultramarathoner, a financial services executive, a global sales guru, and an international thought leader. Each shared valuable lessons from their personal and professional stories that show anybody, anywhere, at any time has the power to seize opportunities and create real change in their life,” Magnacca added.

New episodes of “Adapter’s Advantage: Breakthrough Moments that Lead to Success” are released every Friday. Listeners can tune into the first four episodes for free via Apple Podcasts (also coming soon to Google Store) and the official Allego blog:

Episode 1: Expanding the Boundaries of What’s Possible, featuring Endurance Athlete and Investment Executive Adam Scully-Power

Episode 2: Using Technology to Get An Edge, featuring Growth Strategist Mike McGlothlin

Episode 3: Integrating Emotional Intelligence Into Sales, featuring Sales Leader Colleen Stanley

Episode 4: Bringing Energy Into Your World, featuring Strategy Coach Tony Jeary

For more information about “Adapter’s Advantage: Breakthrough Moments that Lead to Success” and to subscribe to the podcast, visit: https://www.allego.com/blog/category/adapters-advantage-podcast/

About Allego

Allego’s modern learning and enablement platform ensures that sales reps and other key employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten–enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and agile learning and enablement, please visit www.allego.com.

