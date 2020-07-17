Free MLB.TV is Back in T-Mobile Tuesdays

T-Mobile and Sprint customers also hit a grand slam with a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic

What’s the news: Major League Baseball Opening Week is coming, and T-Mobile is winding up with the best week of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers for fans! Starting July 21 st , T-Mobile (and Sprint!) customers can get MLB.TV for FREE … and snag a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic!

Major League Baseball Opening Week is coming, and T-Mobile is winding up with the best week of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers for fans! Starting July 21 , T-Mobile (and Sprint!) customers can get MLB.TV for FREE … and snag a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic! Why it matters: MLB’s new Opening Day is coming, and there’s no better way to experience America’s game this year than MLB.TV.

MLB’s new Opening Day is coming, and there’s no better way to experience America’s game this year than MLB.TV. Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers who can’t get enough of the game.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baseball is back! On the heels of announcing the company’s latest Un-carrier move, Scam Shield, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) proved the Un-carrier won’t stop, unveiling an all-star lineup of T-Mobile Tuesdays offers available to customers including a free year-long subscription to MLB.TV (with the MLB App’s premium features — a $59.99 value), and a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic — a $59.99 value! And, since Sprint became a part of T-Mobile, this is the first time Sprint customers can get in on epic offers like these — and so much more — through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

“This season more than ever, we’re so happy to bring back free MLB.TV and give both T-Mobile and Sprint fans another way to connect to the game they love while they’re away from the park,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “MLB.TV is hands down one of our most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays offers — last year, our customers streamed 17 MILLION hours of MLB.TV! We know you can’t get to a game this season, so we’re bringing the games to you!”

Android and iOS users can grab their free subscriptions to MLB.TV and The Athletic for two weeks, starting Tuesday, July 21 at 5 a.m. ET through Tuesday, August 4 at 4:59 a.m. ET. All customers have to do is head to T-Mobile Tuesdays for details on how to redeem.

FREE MLB.TV

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. Baseball fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. AND, the MLB.TV subscription includes all the premium features of the MLB App (a $19.99 standalone value), including in-market audio, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking and more.

FREE Subscription to The Athletic

The Athletic provides in-depth local and national sports coverage for die-hard fans. Staffed by over 400 top journalists and editors, The Athletic allows fans to identify the sports, teams, and leagues they care about, and creates a personalized feed of exclusive stories, player-profiles and team-specific podcasts. With completely ad-free written content and a network of nearly 150 podcasts, The Athletic offers fans a top-notch sports news experience.

With T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get weekly free stuff and discounts, just for being a customer … like free food, movie deals, gift cards for their favorite coffee shop and more.

For more information on the MLB Opening Week offers, along with T-Mobile’s partnership with Major League Baseball, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Limited time offers, subject to change. Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. MLB.TV: Offer for new 2020 MLB.TV subscribers only. No account sharing; not for use on other carriers’ wireless devices. Blackout & other restrictions apply. The Athletic: Payment card required; auto-renews after 1 year for $59.99 unless subscription is cancelled.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com