Keepster Launches Its Customized & Personalized Storybook With PR Mavens, Bob Gold & Associates

Users Keep Their Communications Private While Transforming Texts and App Messages Into Treasured Keepsake Memory Books

“Bob Gold & Associates brings more than just 20 years of experience to the table. Their industry expertise, close-knit relationships and innovative approach to PR and marketing make them an invaluable addition to our team,” said Jennifer Simchowitz, CEO & Founder, Keepster. “We wholeheartedly are counting on the agency to help tell a great story about what we are doing and its unique value.”

Ubiquitous text messaging has evolved into the primary form of communication for almost everyone as a preferred way to “talk.” It is one of the most underappreciated tools keeping us connected. Celebrities like Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lopez have utilized texting to expand their avenues of engagement with followers, inviting people to text them via a fan-dedicated phone number. Schumer occasionally even showcases screenshots of text conversations with fans across her social platforms. She even proposed to her future husband by text.

“Keepster is the next Shutterfly-like app for text messages, allowing favorite messages and photos to also be turned into printed books. Best of all it allows anyone to keep their messaging conversations backed up, private and off the cloud where nothing is sacred or secret. We believe this company is a game-changer,” said Bob Gold, President & CEO, Bob Gold & Associates. “No one else offers an app that easily creates a way to preserve their meaningful and nostalgic messages. Particularly in these times, it feels ever more crucial to stay digitally connected with loved ones while keeping our social distance.”

With its proven track record of launching media and technology startups, the agency will help support Keepster’s first-of-its-kind solution to securely save, search and organize text messages, chats, photos and memories in one place on a user’s personal computer. The free software for MAC or Windows computers is compatible with any iOS device, as well as five of the most popular messaging platforms in the world: iMessage/SMS, WhatsApp, Hike, Line and Viber.

With more than 580 billion text messages sent daily around the globe, Keepster recognizes that privacy and data security are of the utmost concern for consumers, especially when it comes to backing up text and app messaging data in the cloud. Keepster facilitates the privatization of backing up messaging data as password-protected files to a personal computer or device. By doing so, Keepster eliminates the security and privacy concerns from cloud service providers who can scrub and sell consumer data.

Moreover, what customers value most are Keepster Books, a brand-new kind of personalized storybook that combines cherished messages and photos into a tangible keepsake. Customizable and professionally printed and bound, Keepster’s books are the perfect way to commemorate cherished memories, relationships, special occasions, or simply capture the words of a loved one.

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Since its founding, the company has launched or grown more than 18 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services, and nearly every major cable TV operator and association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A can provide its clients with immediate international resources for a one-time project or on-going campaign with consistent pricing and centralized PR management. The company provides guaranteed predicted results and outcomes in its contracts. A unique offering for any agency. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

Keepster is a software program where you can save your messages securely, as well as search and organize favorite messages into folders, making the messages that matter always easily accessible. You can also use the app to turn selected messages and photos into one-of-a-kind professionally bound and printed books. Whether you wish to give your special someone the history of your love shared in your texts, or create a book celebrating important occasions or relationships such as weddings, births, anniversaries, and friendships.

For more information, please visit https://keepster.co

