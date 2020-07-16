    • News

    Company Profile for Korea Content Platform (KCP)

    Posted on

    –(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Korea Content Platform, Inc. (KCP) is a joint venture between the top three television broadcasters in Korea (KBS, MBC, and SBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) premium streaming service, offering the latest Korean entertainment to all audiences in the Americas, with the biggest audiences in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean Drama, Reality, and K-Pop content with all programming subtitled in multi-languages. KOCOWA has the most sought out Korean content with availability on web, iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. For more information visit www.kcpglob.com & www.kocowa.com

    Company:

    		 

    Korea Content Platform (KCP)

     

    		 

     

    Headquarters Address:

    		 

    625 S. Kingsley

     

    		 

    Los Angeles, CA 90005

     

    		 

     

    Main Telephone:

    		 

    213.935.7199

     

    		 

     

    Website:

    		 

    https://kcpglob.com/

     

    		 

     

    Type of Organization:

    		 

    Private

     

    		 

     

    Industry:

    		 

    TV and Radio

     

    		 

     

    Key Executives:

    		 

    CEO: KunHee Park

     

    		 

    COO: Junghun Ahn

     

    		 

     

    Marketing/PR

    		 

     

    Contact:

    		 

    Justine McKay

    Phone:

    		 

    2137007533

    Email:

    		 

    justine.mckay@kcpglob.com

     

