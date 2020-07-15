Digital Guardian Achieves SOC 2 Certification

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 certification for the Digital Guardian Cloud Platform and its Managed Security Program Services. The examination, completed by independent CPA firm Schellman & Company, LLC provides independent validation that Digital Guardian’s internal security controls are in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria (TSPC).

SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for security and requires companies to create and adhere to strict security policies and procedures. Digital Guardian’s successful completion of its SOC 2 examination demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to meeting audit and compliance needs while maintaining a secure environment for customers’ confidential data.

“ Protecting customers’ data has always been the top priority for Digital Guardian,” said Frank Aneiros, SVP, Global Services, Digital Guardian. “ For the industry’s only cloud-delivered data protection platform, achieving SOC 2 compliance is significant as it further validates the lengths we go to preserve the security and confidentiality of our customers’ information. Our independent SOC certification will complement existing certifications of our cloud hosting partner, AWS, to give customers complete confidence in our products and services.”

Digital Guardian’s cloud-delivered data protection solution serves data-rich customers in highly regulated environments who rely on the company to protect their sensitive data and critical assets. Completing the SOC 2 examination will enhance the trust customers have come to place in Digital Guardian.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

