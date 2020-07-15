Cisco Meraki Adds Phunware COVID-19 Mobile Solutions to Meraki Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s pandemic response solutions for healthcare organizations and city officials in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, these mobile-first solutions have been designed to effectively address critical challenges brought on by a pandemic such as COVID-19.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.

“We developed MaaS to enable large corporations like Cisco to efficiently distribute our software globally for digital transformation initiatives in mobile environments,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The Meraki Marketplace enables thousands of Cisco Meraki customers across more than 100 countries worldwide to easily purchase and deploy our solutions to optimize healthcare, government, corporate and higher education operations in a mobile-first world, including the tech-enablement of entire cities if and as needed, as the executives and leaders of these businesses and organizations address their pandemic-specific needs.”

Key features of Phunware’s Healthcare Pandemic Response Solution include:

Notify and route to designated parking facilities, test sites, treatment facilities or along specified paths by engaging patients and staff with contextual triggers, including location and time.

Care for patients remotely and minimize patient leakage with a comprehensive telemedicine portal that includes Eligibility Checks, Co-Pay Collection, Streamlined Reimbursement, Automated Patient Workflow, Patient Notifications, Customized Clinical Protocols and EHR / PM Integration.

Coordinate patients, staff and critical resources with express check-in, asset tracking and real-time wayfinding.

Track and prevent exposure by tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.

Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.

Foster population health management and engagement through a robust patient portal.

Key features of Phunware’s Smart City Pandemic Response Solution include:

Notify and route to designated healthcare and testing locations, essential businesses still open, donation sites, government services and community events by engaging users with contextual triggers, including location, mapping, navigation and time.

Designate essential versus nonessential businesses and offer additional details, including operating hours, services provided and contact information, all while enabling citizens to discover and receive notifications about these points-of-interest in real-time based on their proximity and location.

Track and prevent potentially harmful exposure by contact tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.

Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.

Coordinate the sharing of information by neighborhood, community and region to ensure that the right citizens are given the right messaging specific to their specific situation and individual needs.

These new listings are in addition to Phunware’s previous listing for its patented Location Based Services (LBS) software that offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software. To learn more, download this feature sheet and watch this demonstration of how Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform for mobile powers true digital transformation.

Click here for Phunware’s Pandemic Response listings in the Meraki Marketplace.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Cisco Meraki

Helping Organizations #WorkSimple

Cisco Meraki, the industry leader in cloud-managed information technology, creates the simplest, most powerful solutions, helping everyone from small businesses to global enterprises save time and money. Founded in 2006, Meraki was born out of a desire to simplify an industry that had become increasingly inflexible and complex, leaving many behind. Cisco Meraki technology, managed from an intuitive, feature-rich interface, enables organizations to rapidly roll out digital initiatives, delivering real business value. Backed by a wealth of networking data and insights, Cisco Meraki helps you get things done, so you can do more. Our current portfolio, extensible with open APIs, includes wireless, cellular gateways, switching, security, SD-WAN, intelligent network insights, endpoint management and smart cameras. Today, Cisco Meraki has over two million active networks and over 5.7 million devices online around the world.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

