    Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results

    RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MO #1Hearnings2020–Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Tuesday, July 28, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 second-quarter and first-half business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

    During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2020 second-quarter and first-half business results, and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

    The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

    Contacts

    Investor Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8222

    Media Relations, Altria Client Services

    (804) 484-8897

