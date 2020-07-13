HID Global Launches Compact OMNIKEY® 5127CK Reader Core to Further Accelerate and Broaden the Partner Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIDGlobal–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the launch of its smallest embedded reader module, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core. The latest addition to the proven OMNIKEY family makes it possible for systems integrators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other partners to embed RFID into devices with limited physical space to accurately authenticate people, reduce fraud and protect sensitive data in a contactless way.

The new reader core uses standard interfaces that make it ideal for embedding into constrained spaces and battery-powered devices. It enables everything from handheld devices, tablets, PCs and notebooks to keyboards, displays, monitors, and kiosks to be used across a range of applications in numerous vertical markets.

“The OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core opens new market opportunities for partners seeking to incorporate a host of new physical and digital use cases that were previously difficult to add due to space restrictions on the devices,” said Steve Currie, VP and Managing Director, Extended Access Technologies with HID Global. “At the same time, we are also making it possible to further simplify development and integration of readers with our comprehensive reader core software development kit (SDK).”

The reader core accelerates time-to-market with numerous features for ease of integration, streamlined configuration and flexible connectivity. It includes modular approval certification for wireless devices, efficient power management (USB suspend/resume and remote wake up modes) and external off-board HF/LF and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) antennas or the option to design custom antennas that meet specific embedded requirements.

For ultimate interoperability, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core supports multiple low and high frequency credential technologies within a single device and includes Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) application to support credentials in Apple Wallet. It also supports the latest mobile access solutions via NFC or BLE, as well as iCLASS Seos®, iCLASS SE®, HID Prox®, MIFARE™ Classic and MIFARE™ DESFire™ EV1/EV2 credential technologies.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

