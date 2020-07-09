As Demand for Video Surges, Vidyard Redesigns Video Hosting Platform and Launches New Tools to Help Any Business Professional Communicate Clearly Using Video

Vidyard announces powerful new video collaboration and communication tools and redesigns its enterprise video platform to make video creation and management easy for any business professional.

Vidyard is unveiling a new suite of video creation and collaboration tools, a new integration with Zoom video conferencing, and a major redesign of its online video hosting and enterprise video platform services. Designed to put the power of video into the hands of every business user while aligning to the security needs of the organization, Vidyard sets a new benchmark for business-grade video hosting, creation, sharing, and measurement while remaining available for free, for everyone.

“Businesses are quickly evolving their sales, marketing, and communications strategies to align with a digital-first communication world,” says Michael Litt, Co-founder, and CEO of Vidyard. “Video is a huge part of that as it’s simply more efficient, more expressive, and more effective than standard text. Today’s businesses need a simpler, smarter, and more scalable way to put the power of video into their people’s hands. We’re excited to deliver on that need with a new breed of video creation and hosting solutions that turn any business professional into a video creator and any organization into a video-first business.”

New apps and tools help business professionals create and collaborate with video

Recording and sharing custom videos is the new standard in business today. In fact, since March 1, 2020, Vidyard has seen an increase of more than 400% in new monthly sign-ups of its online screen recording and video creation tool.

With its latest release, Vidyard introduces a host of new innovations in online video recording and sharing that enable advanced video creation and secure video-based collaboration. Vidyard also introduces new mobile apps to help any business professional create and share custom videos whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go. New capabilities include:

Updates to Vidyard’s free online video recording tool makes it a snap to create and share customized videos from the desktop using a webcam, screen recording, or both. With new on-screen drawing and highlighting tools, users can customize videos by calling out important areas on their screen using a variety of brush sizes and colors. When recording their screen and webcam at the same time, users can move their camera window on-the-fly to avoid covering up important visuals. New speaker’s notes also help users stay on script with the ability to add bullets and talking points on-screen, directly above their webcam.

makes it a snap to create and share customized videos from the desktop using a webcam, screen recording, or both. With new on-screen drawing and highlighting tools, users can customize videos by calling out important areas on their screen using a variety of brush sizes and colors. When recording their screen and webcam at the same time, users can move their camera window on-the-fly to avoid covering up important visuals. New speaker’s notes also help users stay on script with the ability to add bullets and talking points on-screen, directly above their webcam. New Vidyard Android app and updated iOS app help business professionals record and share videos any time, anywhere. Quickly record custom videos while on the go and immediately share via a company-branded video sharing page. The Vidyard mobile apps and online video recording tool connect to the same video libraries, making it seamless for users to transition between desktop and mobile with continuous access to all video recordings. Vidyard is available for iOS now and is available for pre-registration on Android.

help business professionals record and share videos any time, anywhere. Quickly record custom videos while on the go and immediately share via a company-branded video sharing page. The Vidyard mobile apps and online video recording tool connect to the same video libraries, making it seamless for users to transition between desktop and mobile with continuous access to all video recordings. Vidyard is available for iOS now and is available for pre-registration on Android. Video viewers can now leave a comment or reply to videos shared by users of Vidyard’s Pro, Teams, Business and Enterprise tier offerings. Once the video recording has been shared, viewers can collaborate directly on the video sharing page to provide feedback or ask questions. Video senders receive comment notifications so they can respond quickly, essentially turning any video into a one-stop collaboration tool.

shared by users of Vidyard’s Pro, Teams, Business and Enterprise tier offerings. Once the video recording has been shared, viewers can collaborate directly on the video sharing page to provide feedback or ask questions. Video senders receive comment notifications so they can respond quickly, essentially turning any video into a one-stop collaboration tool. Enhanced security options enable users of Vidyard’s Pro, Teams, and Business tier offerings to secure viewer access to private videos using custom passwords. Vidyard’s Enterprise customers can also apply single sign-on (SSO) settings that ensure private videos created and shared by internal users can only be viewed by other employees within that same organization.

Redesigned and enhanced video platform simplifies video hosting and publishing

As business users create more on-demand content and record more Zoom calls, businesses need to rethink how to enable their employees and how to scale video hosting and publishing efficiently across their teams. In fact, The 2020 State of Video in Remote Work report from Demand Metric shows that 94% of study participants now use video conferencing for work while more than 50% report they’re creating more pre-recorded videos than ever before.

Vidyard has redesigned and enhanced its enterprise-grade video platform to help businesses quickly scale their use of online video in a way that meets the growing expectations of its employees, while maintaining centralized control and management over its video content.

New revamped UX makes it easy for any business, team, or individual to get started with video hosting, sharing, and measurement. Once a video is recorded or uploaded, users can immediately generate transcripts, add closed captions, customize the video thumbnail, set viewing permissions, and publish to a variety of public and private channels. With intuitive workflows and user-friendly experiences, individuals across any team can now create, upload, and publish videos, whether or not they’re a video or content management expert.

makes it easy for any business, team, or individual to get started with video hosting, sharing, and measurement. Once a video is recorded or uploaded, users can immediately generate transcripts, add closed captions, customize the video thumbnail, set viewing permissions, and publish to a variety of public and private channels. With intuitive workflows and user-friendly experiences, individuals across any team can now create, upload, and publish videos, whether or not they’re a video or content management expert. New security features allow administrators to control viewing permissions for centrally published videos, and individual video creators to secure custom videos with passwords or single sign-on. With support for both public and private video content, businesses can now embrace one enterprise video platform for all of their video needs.

allow administrators to control viewing permissions for centrally published videos, and individual video creators to secure custom videos with passwords or single sign-on. With support for both public and private video content, businesses can now embrace one enterprise video platform for all of their video needs. New Zoom integration enables Business and Enterprise tier customers to automatically sync recorded Zoom calls into their Vidyard account as soon as the meeting ends. Users can store and share an unlimited number of Zoom recordings, and readily secure private content with passwords and single sign-on solutions. Recorded Zoom meetings can be easily viewed on a dedicated video sharing page, or shared with colleagues or customers using Vidyard’s online video sharing tools and mobile apps.

Vidyard’s video solutions for business continue to go beyond traditional video hosting and management, providing sales teams, marketers, business leaders, and others with the tools they need to create and share memorable videos, every day, with ease. A new generation of video tools has arrived, and they’re available for free, for everyone.

About Vidyard

Vidyard helps businesses and professionals connect with their audiences in a whole new way through engaging, personalized, and measurable video experiences. Through its global video hosting and analytics platform, Vidyard empowers businesses like Honeywell, Citibank, and HubSpot to transform their approach to marketing, sales, and corporate communications. Through its free and pro tools, Vidyard helps any business professional create and share custom videos to deliver their message in a more personal and impactful way. Thousands of businesses and millions of people around the world rely on Vidyard for their video needs. Sign up for Vidyard for free: https://www.vidyard.com/free-screen-record

