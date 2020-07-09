AppTek Launches Two New Mobile Applications to Help Consumers Address Multi-Lingual Communication and Collaboration Challenges in Real-Time

Now Available through Apple’s App Store, AppTek Speech Translate and AppTek Speech Transcribe feature Real-Time Advanced Speech-to-Speech, Speech-to-Text and Text-to-Speech Capabilities

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced two new speech technology applications designed for consumers — AppTek Speech Translate™ and AppTek Speech Transcribe™ —are now available through the Apple App Store, free for a limited time.

With both AppTek Speech Translate and AppTek Speech Transcribe, users can more effectively communicate in real-time with others through a variety of languages, including Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese Mandarin, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Pashto, Persian Russian, Spanish or Turkish. Using AppTek’s unmatched AI technology, users of both apps can also access a variety of dialects, including twelve Arabic, two French, three Spanish, five English, two Swiss German, and two Portuguese dialects.

AppTek Speech Translate is a two-way speech communication application that offers conversational real-time streaming speech-to-speech translation using the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning for Neural Machine Translation, Automatic Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech technologies. AppTek Speech Translate allows users to:

Speak directly into their device to transcribe and simultaneously translate spoken content into 17 different languages in real-time and then deliver a natural-sounding spoken output for simple and fluent speech-to-speech translations

Access 100 pre-loaded offline phrases to help in Emergency, Medical, Transportation, and Dining situations

Edit translations easily by changing the text into a user’s native language

AppTek Speech Transcribe is designed to simplify the transcription experience for consumers while providing superior accuracy. With the app, users have a fast, easy, and reliable way to transcribe voice memos, lectures, meetings, interviews and other spoken audio content into text in real-time across 17 different languages. Using AppTek Speech Transcribe, users can:

Speak directly into their device and transcribe spoken words into readable text

Store recorded transcriptions for fast and instant retrieval

Use the app as an accessibility aid when speaking with deaf or hard-of-hearing (HOH) individuals

AppTek CEO Mudar Yaghi said, “By making both AppTek Speech Translate and AppTek Speech Transcribe available through the world’s leading digital distribution platform, we are offering the benefits of powerful real-time, next-generation Automatic Speech Recognition, Neural Machine Translation and Text-to-Speech to anyone who wants to take advantage of them. These simple-to-use and highly accurate applications enable users to speak fluently in multiple languages across a wide range of domains including travel, healthcare, conversational and more, greatly enhancing communications in a breadth of situations.”

For a limited time, both applications are available on the App Store at no cost.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU). The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

