Apple Growth Partners Announces Promotions and Appointments

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has announced staff promotions effective July 1. Twelve employees earned career advancement as a result of their commitment to the firm’s clients.

Business valuation department:



Ben Grimaldi, senior associate

Tax department:



Christine Waltjen, senior manager



Dmitriy Berkovich, principal



Eric Street, senior manager



Hannah Pearce, supervisor



Kyle Kerner, senior associate



Logan Jaworski, senior associate



Andrew Neal, senior associate

Audit department:



Krista Steedly, manager



Carly Williams, supervisor



Tim Connell, senior associate

In addition to the tax, audit, and business valuation staff promotions, Jeff Stinson, CFA, has been named chief operating officer. Stinson joined AGP as an experienced COO, and his time with the firm has led to significant change in the organizational structure and process development. Stinson spearheaded the firm’s internal response to the recent COVID-19 disruption, including implementing a remote workforce without notice during the firm’s busiest time. Under his leadership, AGP employees returned to the four offices in Northeastern Ohio without incident, while maintaining productive work from home options for all staff members.

The 12 promotions kick off the firm’s new fiscal year, after achieving several milestones during 2019 – 2020. The firm was named a Best Employer by Crain’s Cleveland Business and a Top Workplace by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, both for the second consecutive year. The firm recently expanded its executive committee by adding two female executives to the governing board – Christine Waltjen, CPA, and Susan Burnoski, CPA.

“These top performers rose to the challenges our firm and clients faced during the COVID-19 intrusion earlier this year,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Transitioning to a remote workforce during the extended tax season provided unplanned obstacles. Our staff members not only supported their clients during the transition but also played a significant role in our internal culture by maintaining productivity and positivity. This year’s staff promotions are particularly exceptional due to the unforeseen circumstances.”

About Apple Growth Partners



Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 76 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

Contacts

Please contact Brittany White at 330.315.7852 or

bwhite@applegrowth.com for additional information