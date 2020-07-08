Strategy Analytics: 5G Powers Smartphone Apps Processor Revenue Growth in Q1 2020

Qualcomm Maintains Lead

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 6 percent in revenue terms to $4.7 billion in Q1 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report, “Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2020: Revenue up 6 Percent Despite Covid-19.”





According to this research report from Strategy Analytics, Qualcomm, HiSilicon, Apple, Samsung LSI and MediaTek captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market in Q1 2020. Qualcomm maintained its lead of the smartphone AP market with a 40 percent revenue share, followed by HiSilicon with 20 percent and Apple with 15 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, commented, “Qualcomm’s 5G-centric flagship smartphone AP Snapdragon 865 and its 5G SoCs Snapdragon 765/G were off to a great start and featured in multiple high volume smartphones from top smartphone manufacturers. Strategy Analytics estimates that 5G-attached APs accounted for over 20 percent of Qualcomm’s total smartphone AP shipments in Q1 2020. Qualcomm, however, faced stiff competition in both 4G and 5G smartphones in Q1 2020.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “Despite the COVID-19 driven smartphone shipment decline, the smartphone AP market saw significant strength in revenue terms, driven by higher 5G AP average selling prices. Much of the 4G flagship AP market has now shifted to 5G, but 4G continues to perform well in the mid-range and low-end. Strategy Analytics believes that almost all major AP vendors have now shifted their focus to 5G and that 5G smartphone APs will drive the revenue growth in 2H 2020.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: Handset Component Technologies

Contacts

European Contact: Stuart Robinson, +44 (0)1908 423 638, srobinson@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Christopher Taylor, +1 617 614 0706, cataylor@strategyanalytics.com