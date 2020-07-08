Shake Shack Launches Shack Camp, An At-Home Camp Experience Packed Up and Planned Out for Everyone in Your Troop, Benefiting The Fresh Air Fund

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s no secret that summer feels different this year, but Shake Shack is still here to bring the fun and keep you and your families entertained throughout. Shack Camp is an interactive experience providing families with a curated Shack Camp Box that includes all the supplies you’ll need for six weeks’ worth of activities to keep the whole troop happy this summer – and all from the comfort of your own home!

To participate in Shack Camp, all campers have to do is purchase the Shack Camp Box and follow along on Shake Shack’s social channels, @shakeshack, each week. The box includes curated supplies (valued at $175+) for six weeks’ worth of activities to make your own lemonade stand, whip up summer sundaes, tell scary stories around the campfire, flex those creative muscles with camp crafts, throw the ultimate field day and get involved in your local community. Plus, each box comes with $75 worth of exclusive offers and promotions (think: burgers on us!) that can be redeemed on app and web.

The boxes will be available for purchase starting today, July 8th at 12pm EST at camp.shakeshack.com for $79 plus shipping (only available for shipping within the continental U.S.). The first week of camp kicks off on Monday July 13th on @shakeshack IGTV and each Monday following (through August 17th), demonstrating the week’s activity so families can follow along.

The best part? As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, the campaign will be supporting The Fresh Air Fund’s virtual summer program. To help the thousands of underserved New York City kids whose summer camp was impacted by COVID, Shake Shack and its partners – Uber Eats, OREO Cookies and Goldbelly – are collectively pledging $75,000 to the Fresh Air Fund’s “Fresh Air Everywhere” 2020 virtual summer program for children ages 7-13.

